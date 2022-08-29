Carson Wentz will be the Washington Commanders starting quarterback Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But will he be by Week 4? Week 8? Week 18?

Going 0-3 in the preseason is a tough pill to swallow for any team. If Commanders’ coach Ron Rivera can take solstice in Washington’s 17-15 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens it’s the fact he has a capable backup in Sam Howell.

By midseason, the term "backup" might be incorrect for Howell. Of course, that’ll be dedicated to the play of Wentz early in the season.

“It was very important for us to really get a chance to evaluate the young quarterback,” Rivera said postgame. “He has a very bright future in this league."

This time last season, Howell was dubbed as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Scouts viewed the North Carolina product as one of the more accurate passers that could translate over to the pros with ease.

That didn’t happen. Suspect play from the Tar Heels’ offensive line and limited run game hampered his production. His draft stock tumbled from top 10 lock to fifth-round pick.

Washington, which looks to end its constant carousel of insufficient quarterback play, might give Howell the best chance to start long-term. And Howell might be the right answer to stabilizing the Commanders’ QB conundrum.

“He's a baller," running back Jaret Patterson said. "I've been watching Sam since college when he was at UNC. His future's bright. He just keeps doing what he's doing. I think he's going to be a problem in this league."

Howell finished 24 of 35 passing for 280 yards and a touchdown. He tacked on another 62 yards with his legs and averaged a team-high 7.8 yards per run.

Those 280 passing yards didn’t come on just short slants or checkdowns, either. Howell connected with four different receivers on throws of 20-plus yards downfield, including a 26-yard pass to former UNC Tar Heel Dyami Brown to put Washington inside the red zone.

"He’s one of my best friends, and it was like old times back at UNC," Howell said. "I just wish I could have connected with him a couple of times.”

Not every play was great. Howell missed a wide-open Brown in the second quarter that would have gone for a gain of over 20 yards. He overthrew receiver Marken Michel on a short route that would have kept the chains moving.

But Howell also stood tall in pocket and delivered strikes while being struck. The Commanders’ offensive line allowed five sacks, 18 quarterback pressures and 12 QB hits.

“I think one of the things that he has learned is trying to hang in a little bit longer in the pocket,” Rivera said. “One of the things talking to him about is that he is short on some of his five-step drops, he stays very close to the line, and he needs to play a little bit deeper."

Quarterbacks will often take the blame for any offensive struggles, but not every incompletion was on Howell. Brown dropped an easy touchdown grab in the first quarter on a third-and-9 call. He dropped another in the second quarter, though coverage by Baltimore was better on the play.

Other receivers, such as Michel, Alex Erickson and tight end Jake Hausmann were also credited with drops.

Howell should be considered a roster locked entering Tuesday’s cutdown date, but where does he sit on the depth chart? Wentz will claim the title of QB1. Taylor Heinicke, a favorite of Rivera, likely takes the role of QB2 to begin the year.

Improvements from Howell could move him up the ladder to second-string. Should Wentz regress, the front office could elect to see what Howell brings to the table.

Rivera wasn’t pleased with a winless preseason. That said, he was pleased with the progression of all three quarterbacks, primarily Howell in Game 3.

"I know Scott and Ken will go through this with a fine-tooth comb and emphasize the things that he could have done better," Rivera said. "He was exciting to watch, he made some really good decisions, and he made some decisions that could have been better. He did a nice job.”