Skip to main content
'He's a Baller': Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Impressing Teammates

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

'He's a Baller': Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Impressing Teammates

Howell's performance in the preseason finale made a positive impression on his Washington teammates.

The Washington Commanders finished the preseason winless following a 17-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, but the biggest storyline from the contest has nothing to do with the result.

Instead, it's about the Commanders' fifth-round rookie quarterback, Sam Howell. With starting signal caller Carson Wentz and backup Taylor Heinicke both held out of the contest to avoid injuries, Howell received the start, and turned in an impressive outing.

The 21-year-old North Carolina alum finished 24 of 35 for 280 yards and a touchdown. Howell was also Washington's leading rusher, recording 62 yards on eight runs, an average of 7.8 yards per carry.

The Commanders' second-leading rusher was Jaret Patterson, who had 11 carries for 47 yards. After the game, Patterson spoke highly of Howell and the career he has ahead of him.

"That kid, he's a baller," Patterson said. "I've been watching Sam since college when he was at UNC. His future's bright. He just keeps doing what he's doing. I think he's going to be a problem in this league."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sam Howell

Commanders vs. Ravens Notebook: Can’t Call It A Comeback

Despite falling short in a gallant comeback attempt, there were some notable bright spots for which the Washington Commanders can be optimistic heading into the upcoming season

By Mike D'Abate
Sam Howell

Ravens 17, Commanders 15: Washington Can't Complete Comeback

The Commanders can't get it done.

By Jeremy Brener
Sam Howell

Ravens 7, Commanders 6 Halftime: Offense Misses Opportunities in First Half

The Commanders haven't made the most of their opportunities.

By Jeremy Brener

Howell's immediate future isn't necessarily as promising; while he's likely going to be on Washington's 53-man roster following Tuesday's cuts, it's possible that Howell is a healthy scratch for every game this season, barring injury to Wentz or Heinicke.

There's also the possibility that Howell parlays his strong preseason finale into standout performances in practice, potentially overtaking Heinicke as the backup.

Still, Washington didn't draft Howell with the expectation that he'd contribute during his rookie season. The main goal of his preseason was to show he had the tools needed to be a quarterback in the NFL, and Howell's multi-faceted display against Baltimore more than accomplished that mission.

At the very least, Howell has proved he's a capable option if Washington needs him this year. But, looking big-picture as the Commanders did when they selected him, Howell's showing inspires confidence that he might just be the long-term answer at quarterback if Wentz doesn't pan out.

Whether it's as a starter or backup, in Washington or elsewhere, Howell's fully displayed his skill set this preseason, firmly establishing that he might just be a "problem" for NFL defenses at some point.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Sam Howell
News

Commanders vs. Ravens Notebook: Can’t Call It A Comeback

By Mike D'Abate
Sam Howell
News

Ravens 17, Commanders 15: Washington Can't Complete Comeback

By Jeremy Brener
Sam Howell
News

Ravens 7, Commanders 6 Halftime: Offense Misses Opportunities in First Half

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz, Sam Howell, Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Fall To Ravens 17-15 as Offense Sputters: Live Game Log

By Timm Hamm
commanders ravens preseason
News

Commanders vs. Ravens Preseason: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
Jay Gruden - © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders Ex Coach Jay Gruden Joins New Team; What's His Role?

By Daniel Flick
Antonio Gibson, Running Back, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson: Starting Kick Returner?

By Jeremy Brener
carson wentz 11
News

Commanders vs. Ravens Preview: Which Starters Will Play?

By Bri Amaranthus