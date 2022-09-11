Skip to main content
Commanders Rookie DT Phidarian Mathis Carted Off With Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Commanders Rookie DT Phidarian Mathis Carted Off With Injury

The rookie suffered an injury on the team's second drive.

The Washington Commanders have started off strong against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, but it may have come at a price.

Commanders second-round rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis suffered a knee injury on the first play of the team's second defensive drive against the Jaguars. Trainers tended to his left knee for a few minutes before bringing out the cart for the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman.

Mathis was drafted to add depth in the interior defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, so while his loss won't affect the first team, it hurts the team's depth should he be out for this game and beyond.

Mathis is a former 4-star prospect from the state of Louisiana.

In the 2021 season, Mathis took a huge step in production, as he collected more than 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and more than seven sacks. He made significant strides as a pass-rusher, which helped his draft stock.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Curtis Samuel

WATCH: Washington Scores First TD of Commanders Era

Carson Wentz throws his first TD with Washington.

By Jeremy Brener
carson wentz 11

Live In-Game Updates: Wentz Finds Curtis Samuel for TD, Commanders Lead Jags 7-3

The Commanders open the 2022 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Zach Dimmitt
Logan Thomas, tight end, Washington Commanders

Jaguars vs. Commanders Inactives: Will Logan Thomas Make Week 1 Debut?

With Kamren Curl already ruled out, Washington entered with two question marks at tight end.

By David Harrison

Mathis is a versatile defender that can line up in multiple different alignments along a defensive front. He is excellent against the run and is able to consistently lock and shed offensive linemen to make timely tackles.

Mathis can play on multiple fronts and will immediately provide a physical presence for Washington. In fact, Mathis has the potential to earn a starting role his rookie year and become a productive defensive lineman for many years.

The Commanders lead 7-3 in the first quarter.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Curtis Samuel
News

WATCH: Washington Scores First TD of Commanders Era

By Jeremy Brener
carson wentz 11
News

Live In-Game Updates: Wentz Finds Curtis Samuel for TD, Commanders Lead Jags 7-3

By Zach Dimmitt
Logan Thomas, tight end, Washington Commanders
News

Jaguars vs. Commanders Inactives: Will Logan Thomas Make Week 1 Debut?

By David Harrison
Kam Curl
News

Kam Curl Out: How Can Commanders Adjust to Beat Jags?

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz, Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders
News

Jaguars vs. Commanders Week 1: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

By Timm Hamm
Carson Wentz
News

Jaguars vs. Commanders Preview: New Era in Washington

By Bri Amaranthus
curl
News

Commanders Injury Report: Kam Curl OUT, Will Banged Up Tight Ends Play?

By David Harrison
Kamren Curl Wochit
News

Washington BREAKING: Commanders DB Kam Curl OUT Sunday vs. Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener