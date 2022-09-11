Live In-Game Updates: Curtis Samuel on Fire, Commanders Lead Jags 7-3 at End of 1st

The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season is here!

And for the Washington Commanders, it's the first official regular-season game under a new name and logo, as the team is set for a home bout with the up-and-coming Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at FedEx Field.

The Commanders head into this season with a new quarterback at the helm, as former Philadelphia Eagle and one-time Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Carson Wentz preps for his Washington debut.

He'll be joined by top offensive weapons like receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson, who are set to be primary play-makers for the Washington offense. Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson is also a key player to keep an eye on.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera begins his third season with the franchise after a 7-10 finish in 2021.

The Jaguars, who finished with a 3-14 record last season, the worst in the league, now enter 2022 under new coach Doug Pederson.

His debut as Jacksonville's head coach should be an interesting one, as he'll be facing Wentz, his former quarterback in Philadelphia. The two won a Super Bowl together in the 2017 season, though Nick Foles stole the show with an MVP performance as Wentz rehabbed a torn ACL on the bench.

Follow along with CommandersCountry.com as we'll be providing live game updates as well as in-game breaking news.

The Jaguars will receive the opening kickoff and will begin at their own 25-yard line after a touchback.

FIRST QUARTER

The first play of Washington's season begins with a penalty against the Commanders' secondary followed by a flag on there Jags on the second play.

Another flag was called on Washington, but was declined after Lawrence completed a 25-yard pass to Christian Kirk.

Jacksonville running back James Robinson rushed for 22 yards a few plays later.

FIELD GOAL JAGS: The Washington defense held strong in the red zone, forcing an early 33-yard field goal from Jags kicker Riley Patterson. Jacksonville takes a 3-0 lead.

change of possession

The Commanders will start their first offensive drive of the season at their own 26-yard line.

Wentz's first attempt is a bit high and juggled by Dotson, resulting in an incompletion.

Wentz slings a pass to Curtis Samuel for a 13-yard gain on 3rd and 5.

Antonio Gibson finds himself open on the right sideline, as Wentz finds him for a 26-yard gain.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Wentz darts a pass toward the right pylon to Samuel, who squeaks in for a three-yard score. Washington takes a 7-3 lead.

change of possession

Jags receiver Zay Jones catches a five-yard pass on second down, brining up a 3rd and 5. Lawrence found Jones again for a seven-yard gain for the third-down conversion.

But the drive stalled, as the Jags punted it away.

change of possession

The Commanders begin their next at their own 29-yard line after a 13-yard return.

Wentz connects with Samuel for an 11-yard completion, his third catch of the day.

After a big loss by Dotson, Wentz finds Samuel again for a nine-yard gain on second down, bringing up a 3rd and 11. And again, another Wentz throw, another Samuel catch, this time for a 12-yard gain on third down.

END OF FIRST: Commanders 7, Jaguars 3

Wentz strings a pass to McLaurin, who gets his first catch of the day on a nine-yard gain on third down.

***

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.