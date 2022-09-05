Commanders DB Kamren Curl Returns to Practice; Will He Play vs. Jaguars?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders got their Week 1 preparation off to a positive note when not one, but three players were seen looking healthier than before.

Safety Kamren Curl had recently been seen in a sling with what was being reported as a possible thumb injury that may have required surgery.

Not only was Curl out of the sling Monday morning, but he was in uniform warming up with his teammates, while still sporting a cast over the thumb in question.

Curl moved to the side field for practice, where rehabilitative work takes place.

Still, it's a positive step forward for Curl, who left practice unexpectedly during the final full practice open to media this season.

Curl, a 2020 seventh-round pick, has started 25 of 33 games in the last two seasons for Washington. Last season, he recorded 99 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. He played in every defensive snap during six of the team's games and is expected to be one of the players defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio relies on the most this season.

While Curl is on the field today, a good sign that he could be playing soon, it doesn't mean he will play in the team's season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Curl has to miss any time, second-year pro Darrick Forrest or fourth-round rookie Percy Butler could slide over to strong safety and play next to free safety Bobby McCain.

The Commanders play the Jaguars in the season opener Sunday at 1 p.m.

