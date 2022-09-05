Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, Offense 'Underrated'?

There aren't a lot of people who expect much from the Washington Commanders this season.

Certainly not as much as they do from say the Cincinnati Bengals who have the league's top-rated offensive trio according to a recent NFL.com ranking of groups.

The Commanders may not get the respect that quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon, and receiver Ja'Marr Chase do with the Bengals, but they aren't sitting at the bottom of the NFL either.

According to NFL.com, Washington's trio of quarterback Carson Wentz, running back Antonio Gibson, and receiver Terry McLaurin rank 20th among the 32 groupings.

"(Wentz) certainly has the playmakers to make it work," writes NFL.com. "It's up to him to prove his struggles of recent years are not career-defining. McLaurin is one of the most underrated receivers in the league, and maybe this is the year that changes."

"At the running back position, Washington was rocked Sunday when promising rookie Brian Robinson was shot twice in the knee during an attempted robbery or carjacking...It's unclear what this means going forward, but for the time being, Gibson has a chance to open the season as the feature back despite some August struggles."

It's hard to say whether or not the league's analysts would have put Washington higher or lower with the unproven rookie Alabama running back at the top of the depth chart, but those around the team certainly look at the loss of Robinson as a detraction from the team's offensive potential.

For those disappointed in the Commanders' ranking here, the team is still placed above other squads with playoff aspirations like the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

The Commanders will get to prove that they are underrated in the season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

