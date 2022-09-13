NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Where Do Commanders Stand After Beating Jaguars?

The Washington Commanders were favored by just under a field goal entering their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coming away with a six-point victory means they not only met those expectations but exceeded them.

If not for an ill-timed pass to the sidelines and a fortunate mistake by Jaguars first-round pick Travon Walker (who was actually out of position when he got his first career interception according to Washington coach Ron Rivera), the winning point differential could have been much more.

So how much did the Commanders show in Week 1? And how does it impact their place on our first playoff power rankings of the year?

Let's find out.

NFC Playoff Power Ranking

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

3. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

4. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

5. New Orleans Saints (1-0)

6. Washington Commanders (1-0)

7. New York Giants (1-0)

Half of the NFC is undefeated, while the other half is winless. This makes this week's power rankings a little easier since 50 percent of the field is essentially out of it, to begin with.

The Buccaneers and Eagles are predicted division winners by many, so their 1-0 starts put them atop the power rankings for this first iteration.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are the only NFC West team to come away with a win in Week 1 while the Vikings got their first victory over the Green Bay Packers, who many expect to earn the NFC North division title.

For spots five to seven, we look at teams who came away with wins, but still aren't expected to win their respective divisions.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: New York Giants win over the Tennessee Titans

BIGGEST LETDOWN: San Francisco 49ers loss to the Chicago Bears

AFC Playoff Power Ranking

1. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

3. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

4. Houston Texans (0-0-1)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

6. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

7. Cleveland Browns (1-0)

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Houston Texans tie with the Indianapolis Colts (And the fact both are tied for first place in the AFC South because of it)

BIGGEST LETDOWN: Denver Broncos loss to the Seattle Seahawks

The first week of power rankings and I already have to handcuff myself to my own evaluation criteria by placing the Texans fourth in the AFC.

Say what you want about Texans coach Lovie Smith's approach, but his playing for a tie has his team in first place in the winless AFC South.

I give them the nod over the Colts because they did more with less compared to their quarterback Matt Ryan-led opponent.

The first three spots again go to predicted division winners who won their first games, with the Chiefs and Dolphins securing wins as potential playoff favorites before the season.

As for Cleveland, getting any win without quarterback Deshaun Watson on the field will feel significant, so they have to be feeling pretty good right now despite their victory coming against a Carolina Panthers team not expected to do much in the NFC.

Of course, the fun thing about power rankings is how different people view them, so my eliminating 0-1 teams from this initial standing may rub some the wrong way.

Looking at you, Packers fans.

Next week is another chance to shake things up, and add more data as we continue to evaluate and re-evaluate how the Commanders and every other NFL team carve their path to the playoffs.

