WATCH: Washington Scores First TD of Commanders Era

The Washington Commanders are on the board to kick off the 2022 season.

Quarterback Carson Wentz led a 8-play, 74-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The drive was capped off on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to wide receiver Curtis Samuel, his first touchdown as a member of the Commanders.

Here's a look at the play ...

Samuel was prominently featured on the opening drive, catching a pair of passes for 16 yards and running the ball on the first carry for five yards. Last year, Samuel spent majority of the season on the sidelines with injuries, so it's nice to see him healthy and contributing.

Wentz was very generous to his weapons on the first drive, targeting four different players and finding three. Tight end Armani Rogers saw his first NFL catch on a screen pass for 23 yards to get the Commanders into Jaguars territory. Running back Antonio Gibson saw a carry go for just a yard, but he caught a pass from Wentz out of the backfield for 26 yards, which brought the drive into the red zone.

Overall, it's a very positive first drive for Washington as it gets into the game early. While the team struggled on the first defensive possession by allowing a field goal, perhaps the offensive success will give the team momentum moving forward into the rest of the game.

The Commanders lead the Jaguars 7-3 early in the first quarter.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.