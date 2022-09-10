Kam Curl Out: How Can Commanders Adjust to Beat Jags?

The Washington Commanders are preparing against the Jacksonville Jaguars without starting safety Kam Curl Sunday.

Curl suffered a thumb injury during training camp, and despite efforts to be ready for the season opener, he will not play Week 1 against Jacksonville. But, the Commanders are ready ... especially second-year pro Darrick Forrest, who will likely make the start in Curl's place. While head coach Ron Rivera would like to have Curl out there, he is confident in the job Forrest can fulfill in his place.

“Well, what you’ve seen from DeFo [Forrest] is you see him playing very fast,” Rivera said in a press conference Friday. “He’s very physical. After Kam [Curl], he’s probably one of our more physical guys. He’s a downhill player. He’s very active. He plays with his eyes pretty well. He sees a lot. I like his ability to run. He’s got good quickness. He’s quick in a small area, confined area. And he can turn and run.”

Forrest played in just 26 defensive snaps last season playing behind Curl and Landon Collins, but he feels confident in his abilities despite not playing much in his rookie season.

“I feel extremely more comfortable than I did last year," Forrest said. "I feel like OTAs helped me a lot. The guidance and the leadership from the players around me is making things easier for me. So I just feel like I'm taking the next step and I got to continue to get better.”

Forrest will take the next step Sunday in what could be his first NFL start against the Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m.

