Wentz Shares High Praise for Commanders' Rookie Receiver

The Washington Commanders' new quarterback offered his praise for rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Washington Commanders' new quarterback Carson Wentz has been effusive in his praise for Commanders' rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

In a recent press conference, Wentz expressed that from his perspective Dotson "catches the football as naturally as anybody I've been around."

Dotson was drafted by Washington in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a receiver for the Penn State Nittany Lions, he stood out for his polished technique, above-average physicals, and excellent catch ability.

With the Nittany Lions, Dotson accumulated 1182 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns at 13.0 yards per reception as a senior. This came on the heels of his 884-yard eight-touchdown season as a junior.

It's no surprise that Dotson is getting a larger number of snaps with Wentz this offseason. Superstar wide receiver Terry McLaurin, fresh off his contract extension, has still remained relatively absent; meanwhile, former Carolina Panther Swiss army knife Curtis Samuel has been taking a relatively careful approach entering training camp.

This increased snap count may end up benefitting both Wentz, who will be entering his first year with the Commanders, and Dotson in helping develop early chemistry.

For Wentz, this is very much a "prove it" year as well. The former Philadelphia Eagles first-round selection has struggled to regain his form since the 2017 season -- a season in which he would've won NFL MVP had he not torn his ACL.

With training camp quickly approaching, it's worth keeping an eye on Wentz and Dotson's connection as it continues to develop.

