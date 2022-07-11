Fantasy Football: Should You Draft Commanders QB Carson Wentz?

The new Washington quarterback is with his third team in three years.

With the summer in full swing, fantasy football players are beginning to angle their attention towards the draft in a few weeks.

One of the most polarizing players to be discussed is Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz, playing for his third team in as many seasons, is seen by many as clinging on to his last life as a starter in the NFL given how his 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts ended.

But after a trade to the Commanders in February, Wentz has a very unique offensive situation.

Wentz finished as QB14 last year, which makes him a serviceable backup option in a standard 10 or 12 team league, but he has one weapon this year that he didn't have with the Colts ... Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin, fresh off signing a three-year, $71 million extension with the team, has the opportunity to elevate Wentz's game. He's possibly the most talented receiver Wentz has ever played with.

Wentz also had the pleasure of playing with running back Jonathan Taylor last season, arguably last year's fantasy MVP. By replacing Taylor with Antonio Gibson, it could open up opportunities for Wentz to improve from last season. Gibson is a potential RB1, but the chances of him having a Taylor-like season aren't likely.

There are certainly more talented options at quarterback before Wentz ... Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert to name a few ... but those players will likely be taken in the early rounds when other skill positions could be prioritized. Wentz could be a late-round option that gives you a solid answer at quarterback and allows you to focus on more important positions earlier in the draft.