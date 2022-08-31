'I Just Never Quit': Commanders DB Jeremy Reaves Earns Roster Spot

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves is about to embark on his fifth NFL season. However, Reaves accomplished something yesterday he had yet to do in his career ... make the initial 53-man roster.

In each of his first four seasons, Reaves received an unfortunate phone call. However, Washington called him back every time to the practice squad and eventually the main roster.

"5 years in, cut 4 times, up and down on the roster," Reaves tweeted. "I never wavered, gave up, or complained. Kept my head down, worked, and never lost faith in myself. Trust your process, and don’t run just because the plan didn’t work right then. No matter what happens, I already won."

Reaves has been up and down the roster, but his training camp this season made him a lock for the roster.

“He earned it and I’m very proud of him," head coach Ron Rivera said. "I told him I said, just so you know, I’m very proud of the fact that you made this team. We were sitting down and all of these coaches felt that this guy came, played, did the things that he needed to do, showed us what he is capable of. He is a guy that earned his spot. I’m very proud of him.”

Reaves and his 52 teammates will take the field a week from Sunday in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

