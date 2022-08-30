Skip to main content
Commanders Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Made The Team?

The team has made its cuts and has its initial roster complete.

With the Washington Commanders cutting 25 players and placing three others on Injured Reserve, the team has completed its bulk of cut day to get down to the 53-man limit.

Here's a look at the roster ...

QB (3): Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

RB (4): Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr., J.D. McKissic, Jonathan Williams

WR (6): Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, Dax Milne

TE (5): Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers, Curtis Hodges

OL (9): Charles Leno, Andrew Norwell, Chase Roullier, Trai Turner, Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles, Cornelius Lucas, Chris Paul, Wes Schweitzer

DL (9): Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Casey Toohill, Shaka Toney, Phidarian Mathis, James Smith-Williams, Daniel Wise, Efe Obada

LB (5): Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, De'Jon Harris, David Mayo, Milo Eifler

CB (4): Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Christian Holmes

S (5): Kamren Curl, Bobby McCain, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves, Darrick Forrest

ST (3): Joey Slye, Tress Way, Camaron Cheeseman

It's important to note that this is just the initial roster and the 53-man list is always fluid throughout the season.

It's very rare to keep five tight ends, but given the injuries to John Bates and Cole Turner, undrafted tight end Armani Rogers makes the team. But if Bates and Turner return to good health, Rogers could find himself off the roster. Rogers is the only undrafted free agent from this year's class to make the team.

It's also a surprise to see the team carry only four cornerbacks, but if Rogers or another player is let go, it could allow the team to add another corner.

The list is bound to change over the next several days and throughout the year, so the players above can celebrate making the team ... but not for long.

