Skip to main content
Have Commanders Identified Kickoff, Punt Return Specialists?

Have Commanders Identified Kickoff, Punt Return Specialists?

Two names have emerged as the likely top candidates to return kicks and punts for Washington this coming season.

For a team coming off back-to-back seven-win seasons, the Washington Commanders didn't have as many question marks on their roster as some might have expected.

Of course, some also wanted the Commanders to be more active in the free agent and trade markets, creating more questions in the process. 

It was one of the team's losses from last season's roster that created a big question. When receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter wasn't retained by Washington, it opened two holes in the game's third - and often forgotten - phase. 

But two names have emerged it would appear, as favorites to take over punt and kick return duties for the Commanders this season. 

Receiver Dax Milne and running back Antonio Gibson. 

"He will return punts," coach Ron Rivera said of Milne. "We are going to take a look at it as he continues to work on some of the kickoff stuff as well.”

The potential for Milne to pull double-duty in the return game is due to his own athletic abilities, but also the unfortunate injury to rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. which might thrust Gibson back into the team's starting role at the position. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Christian Gonzalez

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Commanders Select?

The NFL Draft is a quick eight months away.

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Turner, Washington Commanders, Tight End

Commanders 53-Man Roster: Why Did Washington Keep 5 Tight Ends?

The Commanders make a slightly surprising decision.

By Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Reaves

'I Just Never Quit': Commanders DB Jeremy Reaves Earns Roster Spot

Reaves is entering his fifth NFL season.

By Jeremy Brener

But Rivera didn't dismiss Gibson from return duties altogether either. 

“Antonio is still in consideration to go back there," Rivera said. "We will look at Dax and a couple of other guys as far as that position is concerned.”

Receiver Alex Erickson was expected by many to make the initial 53-man roster this week, in part due to his abilities on special teams. 

The roster is always fluid, and as Robinson's status becomes more clear in the coming days and weeks, Washington may find the motivation to make a move that opens the door for another addition. 

In the meantime, the Commanders will continue to look for answers in-house, with just over one week before they open the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Christian Gonzalez
News

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Commanders Select?

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Turner, Washington Commanders, Tight End
News

Commanders 53-Man Roster: Why Did Washington Keep 5 Tight Ends?

By Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Reaves
News

'I Just Never Quit': Commanders DB Jeremy Reaves Earns Roster Spot

By Jeremy Brener
brian robinson jr
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Released From Hospital; When Will He Return?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Daron Payne
News

Commanders Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Made The Team?

By Jeremy Brener
Jaret Patterson
News

Commanders 53-Man Roster Tracker: LB Khaleke Hudson, RB Jaret Patterson Among Cuts

By Jeremy Brener
Chase Young
News

Chase Young Injury Rumor: Out for Washington Commanders for Half-Season?

By Mike Fisher
RB, Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders
News

Ron Rivera Updates Status of Commanders Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. after Carjack Shooting

By Art Garcia