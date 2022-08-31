Have Commanders Identified Kickoff, Punt Return Specialists?

For a team coming off back-to-back seven-win seasons, the Washington Commanders didn't have as many question marks on their roster as some might have expected.

Of course, some also wanted the Commanders to be more active in the free agent and trade markets, creating more questions in the process.

It was one of the team's losses from last season's roster that created a big question. When receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter wasn't retained by Washington, it opened two holes in the game's third - and often forgotten - phase.

But two names have emerged it would appear, as favorites to take over punt and kick return duties for the Commanders this season.

Receiver Dax Milne and running back Antonio Gibson.

"He will return punts," coach Ron Rivera said of Milne. "We are going to take a look at it as he continues to work on some of the kickoff stuff as well.”

The potential for Milne to pull double-duty in the return game is due to his own athletic abilities, but also the unfortunate injury to rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. which might thrust Gibson back into the team's starting role at the position.

But Rivera didn't dismiss Gibson from return duties altogether either.

“Antonio is still in consideration to go back there," Rivera said. "We will look at Dax and a couple of other guys as far as that position is concerned.”

Receiver Alex Erickson was expected by many to make the initial 53-man roster this week, in part due to his abilities on special teams.

The roster is always fluid, and as Robinson's status becomes more clear in the coming days and weeks, Washington may find the motivation to make a move that opens the door for another addition.

In the meantime, the Commanders will continue to look for answers in-house, with just over one week before they open the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

