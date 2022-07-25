Skip to main content

Commanders Madden QB Ratings: What Did Carson Wentz Get?

Does Carson Wentz make the grade?

Heading into Washington Commanders training camp this week, there aren't many players who will have as bright of a spotlight than quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz, playing for his third team in as many seasons, is seen by many as clinging on to his last life as a starter in the NFL given how his 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts ended.

Expectations aren't exactly high for Wentz, but he's expected to be better than the team's output from the position a year ago.

The Commanders traded two third-round picks for Wentz in order to upgrade from last year's primary starter Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke took over for veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick when he injured his hip in the team's Week 1 contest and held the starting job for the rest of the season.

Now, the pair of signal-callers enter training camp with a considerable gap and established roles ... Wentz the starter and Heinicke the backup.

Wentz is the starter but he struggled during the 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where Wentz earned a 72 out of 99 rating with the Colts at the time of Madden 22's launch.

A year after another difficult season, Wentz saw a slight uptick with a 73 rating.

Here's a look at the rest of the Commanders quarterback ratings ...

Overall

Carson Wentz: 73

Taylor Heinicke: 69

Sam Howell: 67

Speed

Carson Wentz: 80 

Taylor Heinicke: 84

Sam Howell: 82

Acceleration

Carson Wentz: 83 

Taylor Heinicke: 87

Sam Howell: 87

Agility

Carson Wentz: 80 

Taylor Heinicke: 82

Sam Howell: 78

