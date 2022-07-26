Skip to main content

Commanders Madden RB Ratings: What Role Will J.D. McKissic Play?

McKissic played a key role in the backfield last season.

When the Washington Commanders selected Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round during April's NFL Draft, it sparked questions regarding how the running back room would operate in 2022.

Robinson is expected to complement Antonio Gibson, who ran for over 1000 yards last season, but where does backup J.D. McKissic fit in all of this?

McKissic ran the ball 48 times last season for 212 yards and two touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns, meaning we are likely to see him operate even more as a pass-catcher in 2022.

Just because he’s primarily a pass catcher doesn’t mean he can’t carry the ball, and a lot of two back formations could be in the team’s future with McKissic as one of those two.

McKissic, who turns 29 next month, is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league. In fact, Madden 23 graded him with a 78 out of 99, just two points behind Gibson the starter.

Here's a look at the rest of the Commanders running back ratings ...

Overall

Antonio Gibson: 80

J.D. McKissic: 78

Brian Robinson Jr.: 72

Jaret Patterson: 67

Jonathan Williams: 64

Reggie Bonnafon: 64

Speed

Antonio Gibson: 91

J.D. McKissic: 88

Brian Robinson Jr.: 88

Jaret Patterson: 86

Jonathan Williams: 84

Reggie Bonnafon: 87

Acceleration

Antonio Gibson: 92

Jaret Patterson: 91

J.D. McKissic: 90

Brian Robinson Jr.: 90

Jonathan Williams: 88

Reggie Bonnafon: 84

Agility

J.D. McKissic: 91

Antonio Gibson: 89

Reggie Bonnafon: 85

Jonathan Williams: 84

Jaret Patterson: 83

Brian Robinson Jr.: 79

