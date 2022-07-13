Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Running Backs

Continuing our pre-training camp series, we look at the backfield, and at expectations for three of the main players

To the surprise of some the Washington Commanders spent a third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on a running back.

Like any team struggling to establish consistently solid quarterback play, Washington grabbed every chance to lean on the running game last season, and is building a unit that can withstand the burden if called upon again in this one.

The three main players all bring something different to the field, and will all have a role. Training camp is going to be where the team finds out who they want to rely on, and who they can’t.

Antonio Gibson

The wide receiver turned running back didn’t take long to earn snaps with Washington after being drafted in 2020, and quickly became a fan favorite because of it.

After having his first 1,000 yard rushing season last year you’d think the hype would be at an all-time high. But you’d be wrong.

Instead, the statistic many are focusing on is the league leading six fumbles he had last year, including more than one that cost his team points, or essentially handed them to the opposition.

Gibson is still expected to be the lead back come training camp and into the season, but to say he’s firmly cemented in his role would be highly inaccurate.

If ball security becomes an issue once again, our next name will be laying in wait to grab all the touches he can.

Brian Robinson Jr. (R)

While the rookie out of Alabama should start camp and the preseason as the third back on the depth chart, his early offseason flashes have gotten some excited for what’s to come when the pads come on.

With the potential to be a true three down back Robinson’s presence on the field could force defenses to play honest against the Commanders offense while still identifying Gibson as the primary ball carrier and J.D. McKissic as a pass catcher.

Ball security is paramount for Robinson to get on the field and stay there, so look for defenders trying to test the rookies ability to protect the rock, early and often.

J.D. McKissic

The third back on our list is the one that almost got away, and he isn’t here because of value.

Simply put, we know what McKissic brings to the team, and he doesn’t so much need to prove anything as much as we just want to see where he fits in this new running back group.

Just because he’s primarily a pass catcher doesn’t mean he can’t carry the ball, and a lot of two back formations could be in the team’s future with McKissic as one of those two.

For as many questions as there are as to which backs will be used the most in specific situations, and just how much the rookie can make an early impact, there’s plenty to see from this group.

The answers we get in training camp and the preseason will echo into the regular season, and help determine just how close the Washington Commanders get to achieving their goals.