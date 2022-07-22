Skip to main content

Commanders Madden TE Ratings: Where's Rookie Cole Turner?

Cole Turner was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round.

While many Washington Commanders fans are looking at wide receiver Jahan Dotson or quarterback Sam Howell as the flashiest members of the new rookie class, fifth-round tight end Cole Turner is maybe the player who could surprise people the most.

Turner has only been playing tight end for two years after moving from being a wideout before then.

The upside to this is his clear ability as a receiving tight end where he'll help Washington with a little insurance if starter Logan Thomas falls victim to injuries again in 2022.

"I'm a guy that can come in immediately and help out in the pass game," said Turner. "In the red zone, come help move the chains on third down."

Where he won't contribute as much, is as an inline blocker.

Split out from the offensive line, he can take on a defensive back and help out as a blocker, but he knows he'll have to get better inline to stay on the field.

"I definitely need to develop into a guy who can play every down," Turner said. "Be a guy who can go play at the end of the line of scrimmage and be trusted...that's something I'm going to have to earn through time, but I'm looking forward to it."

Every rookie in the NFL goes through a number of milestones in their first season. From the combine, to the draft, the first practice and actually playing for the first time, there are a number of "Welcome to the NFL" moments.

Another one of those moments came this week when Turner received his first Madden rating.

The Nevada tight end scored a 65 overall out of 99, which is just two points shy of second-stringer John Bates.

Here's a look at how the rest of the tight end corps rated ...

Overall

Logan Thomas: 78

John Bates: 67

Cole Turner: 65

Sammis Reyes: 57

Speed

Sammis Reyes: 84

Logan Thomas: 82

Cole Turner: 81

John Bates: 79

Acceleration

Cole Turner: 88

Sammis Reyes: 88

Logan Thomas: 86

John Bates: 80

Agility

John Bates: 84

Cole Turner: 82

Logan Thomas: 81

Sammis Reyes: 74

