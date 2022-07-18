Skip to main content

Madden 23 Ratings: What Did Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Earn?

The Commanders wide receiver signed a big contract extension this offseason.

The three-year, $71 million contract extension that Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed this offseason is a sign that he is one of the best at his position in the NFL.

Another measurement that supports that statement is his Madden 23 rating, which was released Monday.

McLaurin received an initial ranking of 91, tied for 8th-best in the league.

Those who ranked ahead of McLaurin were ...

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: 99

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: 98

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: 97

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 96

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: 95

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 93

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 92

Tied for 8th with McLaurin is Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was also revealed to place in the top-10 with a 90 rating.

In 2021, McLaurin finished with 1053 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns at 13.7 yards per catch. This came on the heels of a 2020 season where he similarly produced with 1118 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns at 12.9 yards per catch. This production has come despite him playing with a wildly variable quarterback situation -- McLaurin has run routes for eight different quarterbacks in just three seasons with the team.

Now armed with a more stable solution at quarterback in Carson Wentz, McLaurin is expected to have another great season in the burgundy and gold. 

If he can continue building off of the early success he's experienced in his career so far, he might be due for some rating upgrades during the season.

