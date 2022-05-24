Skip to main content

Commanders LB Cole Holcomb Says He Called Defense Last Season

The new middle linebacker is changing his field position, not his responsibilities.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Cole Holcomb is looking to take on a bigger role for the Washington Commanders defense this season.

Cole Holcomb

Cole Holcomb

Cole Holcomb

Cole Holcomb

Ron Rivera Cole Holcomb Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Holcomb

After a few years as an outside linebacker, Holcomb is moving inside and becoming the "MIKE" linebacker.

On the defensive side of the football, the "MIKE" linebacker is often considered to be the quarterback.

The quarterback is always looking to identify the "MIKE" because the play is likely going to end based on what he does.

"I feel like I'm gonna take control of this defense, take charge at that MIKE spot," Holcomb told Commanders.com.

Holcomb got an opportunity to move inside in 2021, and he impressed both head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, both former linebackers.

"We thought he did some really good things, especially down the stretch," Rivera told Commanders.com.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz, Cole Kelley, OTA 24 May
Play

First Look: Commanders Offense Showing Promise as OTAs Get Started

What stood out in our initial glimpse of Washington veterans and rookies, on the field together for the first time

By David Harrison14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Terry McLaurin
Play

Commanders OTAs: Missing McLaurin?

The Washington wideout wants a new contract heading into the last year of his rookie deal

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dyami Brown
Play

What to Watch: QB Carson Wentz and Washington Offense Begin OTAs

With veterans and rookies together for the first time in front of media, some speculation can turn to observations

By David Harrison13 hours ago
13 hours ago

One of those really good things he did was call the defense, which he told us after the first day of voluntary OTAs. One concern among Washington fans was Holcomb having to take on this new leadership role, but it appears he already has that in-game experience for the position.

Holcomb had eight games where he racked up double-digit tackles in 2021, with four of those coming in either December or January.

Rivera has told the media that the Commanders are looking to add a veteran linebacker, but they want that new addition to complement and add insurance for Holcomb, not replace him.

"Don't sleep on Cole Holcomb," Del Rio told Commanders.com. "He's a pretty good player."

Cole Holcomb DET - © Amber Searls 2019 Nov 24

Cole Holcomb

Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, Ron Rivera

Cole Holcomb

holcomb hit huirts phil

Cole Holcomb

The Commanders are in a very fragile position as a defense. With a lot of young players nearing the end of their contracts, the window for success is razor thin and 2022 could be their best opportunity to become one of the NFL's elite defenses.

While Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and Kendall Fuller are all important players tied to the success of the unit, Holcomb might be up there right along with his star-studded teammates.

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz, Cole Kelley, OTA 24 May
News

First Look: Commanders Offense Showing Promise as OTAs Get Started

By David Harrison14 minutes ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Commanders OTAs: Missing McLaurin?

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
Dyami Brown
News

What to Watch: QB Carson Wentz and Washington Offense Begin OTAs

By David Harrison13 hours ago
Cole Holcomb, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys
News

What to Watch OTAs: Will Cole Holcomb Take Charge of Washington D?

By David Harrison13 hours ago
Dwayne Haskins Hands Hips © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27
News

Commanders Ex QB Dwayne Haskins Toxicology Report Released Following Death

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
RFK Football Football Stadium Digest
News

Major Development: Latest Updates on New Commanders Stadium Project

By David Harrison21 hours ago
USATSI_11030100
News

Colts Sign Former Carson Wentz Teammate Nick Foles

By Washington Football Staff23 hours ago
dan wife snyder
News

Commanders Owner Dan Snyder: The Worst, 'And It's Not Even Close'

By David HarrisonMay 23, 2022