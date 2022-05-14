Skip to main content

Could Commanders Trade For Falcons LB Deion Jones?

The Falcons could be looking to deal their longtime linebacker, and the Commanders might be interested.

As Ron Rivera has said multiple times, the Washington Commanders are in need of a veteran linebacker.

Deion Jones

There might be a match in Atlanta Falcons veteran Deion Jones.

The Falcons drafted Troy Andersen in the second round of last month's NFL Draft and signed Nick Kwiatkoski to a contract earlier this week. In addition, the team signed Rashaan Evans earlier in the offseason to join team veterans Mykal Walker and Deion Jones.

Jones' future with the team appears to be in jeopardy after adding three linebackers this offseason.

The team also has to make financial decisions to keep the salary cap down after trading Matt Ryan and taking the largest cap hit in NFL history. After extending offensive tackle Jake Matthews and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett recently, the Falcons are going to likely need to make a difficult decision regarding Jones' deal. And it might result in a trade.

If the team trades Jones after June 1, they could save up to $14 million while only taking $5 million in dead cap.

So, likely until June 1, general manager Terry Fontenot is working up the phones to try and find a new home for Jones. Chances are, he's reached out to the Commanders.

Jones, 27, is entering his 7th NFL season. He's also been to a Super Bowl, which is a valuable find. The former LSU Tiger is also coming off a season where he recorded 137 tackles, one shy of a career-high.

There aren't many teams that need a linebacker as much as the Commanders, and there aren't many teams that would pay up for someone like Jones. Washington just might be that team.

