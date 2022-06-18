2023 NFL Draft: 3 Linebackers Commanders Could Target

The evaluations for next year's draft class have already begun, and these guys could land on Washington's big board next Spring

Fans of teams like the Washington Commanders prefer to keep things compartmentalized to one season at a time.

Looking ahead to the next year's NFL Draft is like admitting defeat in the current season. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to learn a fan from another team has shared this very article somewhere and laughed about how even the media is counting Washington out in 2022.

The truth of the matter, however, is that all 32 NFL teams are already working on their 2023 NFL Draft classes.

Looking ahead at this point, we can only really drive off of expectations we might have had for the 2022 draft, and project those forward. This is why linebacker is the focus of this look into collegiate. players who may be joining NFL rosters in 2023.

Here are three the Commanders could look at, as ranked by Pro Football Focus' preseason look at the top linebacker prospects for the 2022-23 college football season.

JACK CAMPBELL (IOWA)

PFF's third-ranked linebacker is the first one that piques my interest this early in the process.

While he's larger in stature than both of Washington's current off-ball linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis, he moves really well while bringing the ability to win at the point of attack against most ball carriers.

The site says his floor is higher than most while his ceiling may not leave much more room for growth.

If Washington is eyeing a linebacker in the earlier parts of the 2023 NFL Draft, it's safe to assume they'll likely look for a guy who can come in and contribute immediately. Making his floor-to-ceiling concerns less of an issue.

TRENTON SIMPSON (CLEMSON)

"Simpson is the class' best do-it-all linebacker," writes PFF. "As only a true sophomore in 2021, Simpson has already worn a ton of different hats in Clemson's defense. He was often tasked as the overhang player, and he played 225 snaps from the slot, 207 in the box and 117 along the line of scrimmage."

As their No. 1 linebacker in the early stages of this year's evaluations, PFF puts Simpson above the rest.

What's most interesting about their projection for him is the comparison they make to Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who some are already stating could become a cornerstone of the defense in northern Ohio.

While Owusu-Koramoah was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Washington selected Jamin Davis in the first, and part of the heightened criticism surrounding the pick is the struggles he had found his footing in the pro game while others seemed to adapt more quickly.

NOAH SEWELL (OREGON)

As the No. 2 linebacker on PFF's list, Sewell certainly looks the part of a rangy linebacker who can play across the formation and could even compete to become the team's Buffalo nickel in the future, if they don't solidify that position this season.

"(Sewell) is a one-man freight train at the linebacker position," PFF says. "Taking on blocks is child’s play for the 6-foot-3, 251-pounder. He earned an 88.6 pass-rushing grade last season with 34 pressures from 98 blitzing snaps. Give him a straight line to a ball carrier, and it’s a wrap."

His pass coverage skills leave something to be desired, however, which drops him in the rankings, as well as in my level of interest heading into the college football season.

While many expected the Washington Commanders to target a linebacker in the NFL Draft this year, they did not.

Jamin Davis said recently he doesn't necessarily take that as a vote of confidence, and just wants to remain focused on learning from his rookie season.

His performance will play a big role in just how much the position is considered a place of need next offseason, and if it still is, then one of these three young prospects would be more than happy to try and come in to help out.