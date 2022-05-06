Commanders Offense Depth Chart Update: How Do QBs Stack Up?

How much of a quarterback controversy is there in the nation's capital?

The Washington Commanders will have quite a different offense in 2022 than they did last season. The unit projects to boast four different starters: two former All-Pros, a five-time Pro Bowler and a rookie wide receiver.

With the new faces come some question marks, and while the season doesn't kick off for another four months ...

Here's how the offensive depth chart looks:

QB: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

Ron Rivera has consistently named Carson Wentz as the top quarterback in the depth chart, followed by Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell. But Pro Football Focus isn't buying what coach is putting down.

RB: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Brian Robinson Jr., Jaret Patterson

Despite drafting Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic remain ahead of him in the depth chart, but all three should establish some role in the rotation.

WR: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, Dax Milne

Rookie Jahan Dotson is the lone rookie starter alongside Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin.

TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Sammis Reyes

Logan Thomas holds the top spot in the depth chart, but fifth-round rookie Cole Turner could be hot on his tail. John Bates will see more reps as a blocker, but the Nevada tight end is about to burst onto the scene.

Photo by Icon Sportswire

LT: Charles Leno Jr., Saahdiq Charles

Charles Leno Jr. holds down the left side of the line, protecting Wentz's blindside. Saahdiq Charles hasn't done enough to challenge his starting spot.

LG: Andrew Norwell, Beau Benzschawel

Andrew Norwell practically swaps spots with Brandon Scherff in Jacksonville.

C: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen

Chase Roullier returns as the starting center after his 2021 season ended on injured reserve in November.

RG: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Chris Paul

There's a bit of a competition here between the newly-signed Trai Turner and Wes Schweitzer. Turner's pedigree and familiarity with Ron Rivera in Carolina gives him the early edge.

RT: Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas

There were ideas that Sam Cosmi was going to move inside to right guard after the departure of Ereck Flowers and Brandon Scherff, but with the signing of Trai Turner, Cosmi can stay at right tackle.