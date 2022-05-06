Skip to main content

Commanders Offense Depth Chart Update: How Do QBs Stack Up?

How much of a quarterback controversy is there in the nation's capital?

The Washington Commanders will have quite a different offense in 2022 than they did last season. The unit projects to boast four different starters: two former All-Pros, a five-time Pro Bowler and a rookie wide receiver.

With the new faces come some question marks, and while the season doesn't kick off for another four months ...

Here's how the offensive depth chart looks:

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Carson Wentz

Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

QB: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

Ron Rivera has consistently named Carson Wentz as the top quarterback in the depth chart, followed by Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell. But Pro Football Focus isn't buying what coach is putting down.

RB: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Brian Robinson Jr., Jaret Patterson

Despite drafting Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic remain ahead of him in the depth chart, but all three should establish some role in the rotation.

WR: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, Dax Milne

Rookie Jahan Dotson is the lone rookie starter alongside Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin.

TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Sammis Reyes

Logan Thomas holds the top spot in the depth chart, but fifth-round rookie Cole Turner could be hot on his tail. John Bates will see more reps as a blocker, but the Nevada tight end is about to burst onto the scene.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sam Howell, North Carolina_15390250
Play

Sam Howell 'Likely' to Get Starters Reps for Washington Commanders - PFF

Popular evaluation site passes judgement on Commanders' 2022 NFL Draft class

By David Harrison15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Percy Butler Scouting Combine
Play

Commanders Defense Depth Chart Update: Where Does Rookie Percy Butler Land?

The fourth-round rookie could play a number of different positions this season.

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Landon Collins
Play

Landon Collins 'Likes' Idea of Signing with Washington Commanders?

The Commanders did express interest to keep Collins after he experienced a good and healthy season in 2021 in the linebacker/safety hybrid role. But ...

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Andrew Norwell

Andrew Norwell

Chase Roullier Snap Balt © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Roullier

Sam Cosmi

Sam Cosmi

LT: Charles Leno Jr., Saahdiq Charles

Charles Leno Jr. holds down the left side of the line, protecting Wentz's blindside. Saahdiq Charles hasn't done enough to challenge his starting spot.

LG: Andrew Norwell, Beau Benzschawel

Andrew Norwell practically swaps spots with Brandon Scherff in Jacksonville.

C: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen

Chase Roullier returns as the starting center after his 2021 season ended on injured reserve in November.

RG: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Chris Paul

There's a bit of a competition here between the newly-signed Trai Turner and Wes Schweitzer. Turner's pedigree and familiarity with Ron Rivera in Carolina gives him the early edge.

RT: Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas

There were ideas that Sam Cosmi was going to move inside to right guard after the departure of Ereck Flowers and Brandon Scherff, but with the signing of Trai Turner, Cosmi can stay at right tackle.

Sam Howell, North Carolina_15390250
News

Sam Howell 'Likely' to Get Starters Reps for Washington Commanders - PFF

By David Harrison15 hours ago
Percy Butler Scouting Combine
News

Commanders Defense Depth Chart Update: Where Does Rookie Percy Butler Land?

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
Landon Collins
News

Landon Collins 'Likes' Idea of Signing with Washington Commanders?

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Sam Howell, North Carolina_16971123
News

Commanders EXCLUSIVE: 'All Sam Howell Needs is a Chance' with Washington, Says Coach

By David Harrison19 hours ago
Jerry Jones Thanksgiving © Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hospitalized After 'Minor' Car Crash

By Washington Football StaffMay 5, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
News

Will Commanders Trade Taylor Heinicke After Drafting Sam Howell?

By Timm HammMay 4, 2022
Washington Commanders vs New York Giants
News

NFL International Schedule Revealed: Commanders Playing Overseas in 2022?

By David HarrisonMay 4, 2022
B5F079BE-9414-4A10-AC76-62661603B7DC
News

Robert Griffin III Comeback? Washington Ex QB 'Reaching Out' to Hated Cowboys

By Timm HammMay 4, 2022