Commanders Defense Depth Chart Update: Where Does Rookie Percy Butler Land?

The fourth-round rookie could play a number of different positions this season.

The Washington Commanders aren't reinventing the wheel this season on the defensive side of the ball. All 11 projected starters were on the team a year ago, but there are some minor tweaks in how the unit will run.

The team drafted two rookies on defense who could see playing time right away: DT Phidarian Mathis in the second round and DB Percy Butler, the team's fourth-round pick.

Here's a look at the depth chart for each offensive position:

DE: Chase Young, Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Efe Obada

Montez Sweat had his fifth-year option picked up earlier this offseason. Chase Young and Sweat at defensive end is probably the safest job on the team outside of Terry McLaurin at wide receiver.

DT: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis

Jonathan Allen should start alongside Daron Payne for the fifth straight season. However, with Payne facing free agency this offseason, Phidarian Mathis was drafted in the second-round to maintain the Alabama DT pipeline.

OLB: Jamin Davis, David Mayo, Khaleke Hudson, Milo Eifler

Last year's first-round pick Jamin Davis struggled as the middle linebacker and he'll likely project as a starting outside linebacker this season alongside David Mayo.

MLB: Cole Holcomb, De'Jon Harris

With Davis struggling on the inside, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is going to give Cole Holcomb a shot.

Kendall Fuller Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images William Jackson III Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images Bobby McCain

CB: Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Danny Johnson, Troy Apke, Corn Elder

Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III remain the team's starting cornerbacks, with Benjamin St-Juste coming in at the slot for the second straight season.

SS: Kam Curl, Jeremy Reaves

Kam Curl maintains his starting spot, but he'll project to move to strong safety after Landon Collins departed in free agency.

FS: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler

Bobby McCain's contract extension will keep him in Washington for a few more years, but fourth-round safety Percy Butler could work his way into some playing time at a couple different positions.