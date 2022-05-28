Is Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Underappreciated?

Since being drafted in the third round in 2019 Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin has averaged more than 70 catches, 1,000 receiving yards, and five touchdowns per year.

All despite having a new starting quarterback in each season, and multiple in-season changes at the position as well.

Washington Commanders receiver, Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders receiver, Terry McLaurin Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images Washington Commanders receiver, Terry McLaurin

Despite all of this, he may not only be his team's most underappreciated player but the league's most underappreciated receiver, according to a recent piece published on NFL.com.

"I personally believe that McLaurin is the most underrated receiver in the entire league," said NFL.com. "How has he not been to at least ONE Pro Bowl?! One of the game's best route runners, McLaurin earned the third most yards of separation on all routes run in 2021, per computer vision. (Remember, this doesn’t mean he was targeted in these instances … though, maybe he should have been). His ability to run the complete route tree has led to him compiling the fifth most yards on in-breaking routes (angle, in, cross, post, slant) and the 11th most on deep passes since entering the league."

Comparing McLaurin to the six receivers voted to the NFC Pro Bowl (Justin Jefferson, Vikings -- Deebo Samuel, 49ers -- Mike Evans, Buccaneers -- CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys -- Cooper Kupp, Rams -- Davante Adams, Packers) he falls short in every key statistical category in 2021.

Los Angeles Rams receiver, Cooper Kupp San Francisco 49ers receiver, Deebo Samuel Minnesota Vikings receiver, Justin Jefferson

While that doesn't help McLaurin's Pro Bowl case, the fact he fell just short in many stat measurements, he did so without the benefit of quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, or even Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Garoppolo.

In fact, an argument could be made for each of those being a more capable passing game partner than any McLaurin has worked with thus far.

As the Washington Commanders turn to Carson Wentz in 2022, they hope to do so with McLaurin who is currently awaiting the resolution of his contract conflict, which may ultimately unlock the long-overdue respect he deserves.