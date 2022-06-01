Commanders OTA Notebook: Week 2 More Crisp for QB Carson Wentz and Offense

Improvements are the goal for OTAs, and that's exactly what we saw in Week 2 of OTAs with the Washington Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. -- After our first look at the 2022 Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the organized team activities (OTAs) period, it was clear why the team went after quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.

While he may not have been the upgrade Russell Wilson could have been, he's still an improvement in the room, and on the field.

In Week 2, we saw more of it, but it was crisper and a little looser all at the same time.

While those two ideas may seem to conflict with each other, what I'm trying to tell you here is that Wentz looked sharp and confident while throwing the ball, and more comfortable just being on the field as a member of the Commanders' roster.

Both are good signs, even though neither should have anyone blocking off vacation time to attend a late February parade.

While Wentz looked more accurate - bringing passes down on shorter receivers more than last week - he also had a clear favorite target in rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Several times the two first-round draft picks connected on passes and the timing was as solid as the ball placement.

On one specific rep, Wentz found Dotson over the middle for a touchdown strike, navigating the ball into the only spot it could have gone, much to the frustrations of safety Bobby McCain.

From the running back group, Antonio Gibson looks healthier than ever, Brian Robinson Jr. is a big presence with underrated shiftiness - as seen on a double side-step move losing almost no forward momentum as he navigated through the hole - and J.D. McKissic also looks to be back at full form after battling injuries last year.

Jaret Patterson continues to be the last man in a crowded room, but it's going to be hard for Washington not to bring four backs into the season.

Curtis Samuel is still healthy, and that's a massive statement at this point, while the tight ends on the field (John Bates, Cole Turner, and sleeper Curtis Hodges) all held their own while Logan Thomas continues his rehab process.

It was a good day overall for the offense, and the strides they're taking are clearly visible and building momentum into the break before the Washington Commanders get ready for the grueling training camp session.

It's easy to get too excited on days like these. But a little optimism is allowed.

And with the way things are going, there appear to be brighter days ahead.