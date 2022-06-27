After declining to show up to a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing in regards to the Washington Commanders' toxic workplace and sexual harassment allegations, team owner Daniel Snyder is continuing to dodge appearing in front of people looking to hold him accountable for his actions.

Despite Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney announcing the intention to subpoena Snyder, the Commanders owner does not plan to attend a deposition originally scheduled for this week.

"Dan and his lawyer are unavailable on the date provided by the committee for the deposition. For that reason and because many of the due process concerns have yet to be addressed, Dan's lawyer could not accept service," a source close to Snyder told WUSA9 News.

Many believe that Snyder declining to show up shows that he has more to hide and only adds to his guiltiness.

"Mr. Snyder's refusal to testify sends a clear signal that he is more concerned about protecting himself than coming clean to the American public," Maloney said at the Committee hearing last week. "If the NFL is unwilling to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so."

During last week's hearing, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell testified for 2.5 hours, answering questions mostly surrounding Snyder and the toxic workplace allegations in the Washington organization.

After the hearing, Dan & Tanya Snyder, along with team president Jason Wright released a statement to express their feelings towards the investigation and highlight what the organization has recently done to change and repair the workplace culture.