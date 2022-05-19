Now under contract are first-round pick Jahan Dotson and third-round pick Brian Robinson.

The Washington Commanders have signed two prospects who the team hopes can take the Carson Wentz-led offense to another level.

As the No. 16 pick in this NFL's slotted salary system, Dotson’s four-year contract will be worth $15,048,358, including a signing bonus of about $8 million.

Dotson, the Penn State product, is a big addition to a Washington wide receivers room in which Terry McLaurin is the key and the leader ... with hopes that Curtis Samuel, last offseason's big signing via free agency, can experience a healthy season.

The Commanders entered this year's NFL Draft owning the No. 11 pick, but then coach Ron Rivera's club traded down from that spot. The Commanders swapped with New Orleans, who gave up No. 16 in order to come up to take the wide receiver from Ohio State, Chris Olave.

In a very real sense, both teams got not only wideouts - they both got their guy, setting up years of eyeballing "Olave vs. Dotson.''

Meanwhile, as Dotson joins the likes of McLaurin, Samuel and another youngster in last year's draft pick Dyami Brown, the Commanders also added Robinson to an offense in which Antonio Gibson is the featured guy, with roles also available for J.D. McKissic and possibly Jaret Patterson, a UDFA find last year as a rookie.

Robinson, the former Alabama running back who was selected at No. 98 overall by the Commanders, will get a four-year contract worth $5 million, with a signing bonus of $849,024.