Commanders vs. Ravens Notebook: Can’t Call It A Comeback

The Washington Commanders had the chance to enter the 2022 NFL season on a high note.

From its own 12-yard with 2:16 remaining, Washington attempted to complete a gallant comeback. However, the Commanders stalled on downs before reaching midfield, eventually falling to the Baltimore Ravens 17-15 on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Though the team will finish their 2022 preseason slate with an 0-3 record, there were some notable bright spots for which they can be optimistic heading into the upcoming season.

Roll Call

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told the media earlier this week that his starters would play on a “very limited” basis.

Overall, Rivera chose to sit the majority of his starting unit. Among those who were give the night off were quarterback Carson Went, receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Antonio Gibson, defensive end Montez Sweat, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and safety Bobby McCain.

Sam I Am

While rookie quarterback Sam Howell is still a work-in-progress, Washington’s fifth-round draft pick draft choice provided plenty of hope for the future. Howell went 24 of 35 for 280 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 62 yards on eight attempts. The North Carolina product helped the Commanders pull within two with 5:31 remaining by tossing a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Reggie Bonnafon. Unfortunately his two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Still, Howell had plenty of standout moments. Perhaps his most aesthetically-pleasing play came when facing a 3rd and 8 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Howell evaded the sack in the backfield and instantly moved upfield. He avoided the tackle, pump-faked his defender, and gained the first down.

Kicker Joey Slye connected on 3 of 4 field goal attempts on Saturday, from 44, 24 and 29 yards respectively. Unfortunately, Slye missed his fourth attempt, a would-be 43-yarder that sailed wide left on Washington’s opening drive.

Defenisve Notes

Defensive end Chase Young continues to recover from his torn ACL, which he suffered back in November. The injury will keep him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List until October and he'll at least miss the first four games of the season.

As a result, Rivera dressed expected starters, linebacker Jamin Davis and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste, alongside defensive end James Smith-Williams. In Young’s absence, Williams is expected to shoulder the load, and may benefit from taking snaps with members of the starting unit.

Still, the Commanders defensive backfield has its share of difficulty. The secondary allowed a 67-yard scoring strike from Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown to receiver Demarcus Robinson, an additional 52-yard reception to Robinson, and a 50-yard catch by Binjimen Victor.

Heading into 2022, Washington’s defensive brain trust has its work to do when it comes to defending the long ball.

Quoth The Raven?

While both teams fortunately seemed to avoid serious injury on Saturday, there was a casualty during halftime.

The Ravens mascot, Poe, was carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury during a mascot vs. youth football game. The start of the second half was delayed as Poe was attended to by team trainers.

Up Next:

The Commanders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the regular season on Sept. 11.