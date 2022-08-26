Commanders vs. Ravens Preview: Which Starters Will Play?

The Washington Commanders face the Baltimore Ravens in the final week of NFL preseason action from M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Commanders look a little different than last season, as Washington tries to improve on a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.

If the Commanders beat the Ravens on Saturday, it would be the first time any team has beaten the Ravens in preseason since 2015. With their win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday night, Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to win 22 consecutive preseason contests.

The Commander's many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. Washington's 16-player practice squad will then begin to form.

Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Commanders' starters will play "very limited" vs. Baltimore. For the Ravens, coach John Harbaugh has not announced his plan for the starters. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to play a preseason snap.

INJURY NOTE: Commanders defensive end Chase Young is still recovering from his torn ACL he suffered back in November. The injury will keep him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List until October and he'll at least miss the first four games of the season.

WHO: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

ODDS: Washington is 6.5-point underdogs to the Ravens.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7 p.m.



LOCATION: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

TV: NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

THE FINAL WORD: Defensive end Casey Toohill, who played in 16 games and started six of them, will play a big role for Washington with Young out.

"He’s a great player and a great friend so I hated to see that but yeah it was an opportunity," Toohill said about Young and his injury. "It was just dialing in my focus, doing the same thing I’ve been doing but just more of an opportunity and more plays. I think it’s the same now, keeping that same focus as I had before and getting things going.”

