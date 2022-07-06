Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Discusses 'Whirlwind' Process and Focus on the Future

Appreciative of everything he's earned, Washington's star receiver has his eyes trained on getting better as a player and a team

ASHBURN, Va. - Entering the 2019 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin wasn't the biggest name in his class, and was graded by Lance Zierlein as a "good backup with the potential to develop into a starter."

Not only did McLaurin reach the height of that evaluation, he did it in his rookie season, starting 14 games in his first year as a professional receiver.

Since then, he's gone on to start 32 more games for Washington as the team's top receiver, turning in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons while playing with nine different starting quarterbacks.

On the heels of signing a fresh new three year extension, McLaurin met with media and started the press conference with his trademark humility and team-first mentality.

Both of which helped quickly make him a fan favorite from the moment he stepped on campus.

"It's been a whirlwind these past few months," McLaurin said in his opening remarks. "I've just had so many people in my corner including this organization and coach Rivera, and the way they rolled out the red carpet (Tuesday) for me and my family...it was very top notch and top class, and I really do appreciate that. It made me feel really appreciated."

First contracts are life changing, but second contracts can have ripple effects through generations.

For McLaurin, getting to that moment wasn't easy, and he certainly didn't take it for granted.

And as I asked him what was next for him, he stayed true to his brand: Humble, but confident. Driven, but unselfish.

McLaurin kept the focus on team accolades and achievements first when I asked him what his goals were on and off the field, now that he's cleared this major hurdle in his NFL journey.

"I want to get to the playoffs and have a chance to win a Super Bowl," McLaurin said. "Personally, I want to continue to try to be one of the top receivers in this league. I don't really go into the season thinking I need to have 1,500 yards...I think truly you have the most success individually when you have the most success as a team...I really want to develop (a relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz) and make (it) as strong as possible so he knows he can trust, not only me as a player, but as a person."

McLaurin went on to say he wants to continue improving his yards after catch ability and get back to making some of the explosive plays he made earlier in his time with Washington.

Explosive plays are what everyone hopes to see when the regular season arrives, and coach Ron Rivera said he's very pleased to hear McLaurin and Wentz will be meeting up in California to run routes and work out together.

In fact, if you're reading this after noon on Wednesday, McLaurin is likely on his way, or already there, this very moment.

"Something I learned from Mike Ditka (is) it's not just going to be about what they're doing as far as the X's and O's, but just the fact that they're going to be together," Rivera said about his two key starters meeting up for some offseason bonding. "That's the thing that you feel good about, because you know that they're bonding, they're coming together and as Terry said, 'It's not just about what I do on the football field, but hey, I got your back.' That sends a strong message to your quarterback and it sends a strong message to his teammates."

Messages and contracts get the media wheels turning in the offseason, that's for sure.

But those alone won't get the job done. McLaurin knows the team has some key players in important positions, but he also knows if they can't put it together on the field then none of it will matter.

Which is why, even as he receives congratulations, shares the emotions, and basks in the moment of signing his second contract - becoming one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL - his focus is on getting better and preparing for the season to come.

And the Washington Commanders can move forward with their plans for the future as well, knowing No. 17 will be well represented for at least the next four seasons.