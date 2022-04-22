NFL Draft: 3 Commanders First-Round Scenarios

The Washington Commanders could go in a number of different directions in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With the Washington Commanders picking 11th in next week's NFL Draft, there are a lot of different directions the team can go in.

Drake London Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Garrett Wilson Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Chris Olave

Sitting at No. 11, Washington is in prime position to play a massive role in the momentum of the middle of the first round given their wide range of needs. With strong reasons to take players at three separate positions, the Commanders have a lot of power to create chaos at the beginning of the draft.

Three scenarios for what they could do at No. 11:

1) Take Best Wide Receiver Available

The Commanders are one of a number of teams expected to be interested in a wide receiver. But there's a good chance that they won't be able to have the choice of every wide receiver. The Atlanta Falcons are linked to several receivers at No. 8 and the New York Jets could take a receiver with one of their two picks in the top 10.

But when the Commanders line up at No. 11, they'll have several fantastic options. There's four guys to keep an eye on with this pick: Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams and Chris Olave.

The need for a wide receiver is even more apparent when you consider the fact that Terry McLaurin is a free agent after the season. The team is expected to re-sign McLaurin, but to have a contingency plan to prepare for the worst case scenario is ideal.

Likelihood: 55 percent

2) Grab 'Best Player Available', Likely on Defense

The wide receiver class is extremely deep in this draft, and if they don't grab one in the first round, they could still get a really good player in the second round.

Washington has drafted a first-round pick on defense every year since 2017, and all of those picks are expected to play big roles on the unit next season.

Defense is king in the top of this draft, and if Kyle Hamilton is on the board, the Commanders should strongly consider him with the pick. Hamilton would plug into Landon Collins' vacated place in the defense and start immediately.

Georgia's Jordan Davis would also be intriguing, as he'd be taking the place of impending free agent Daron Payne's spot on the defensive line, but Hamilton is the likeliest pick if the Commanders go defense.

Likelihood: 25 percent

3) Trade Down, Collect More Assets

A few teams have assets and reasoning to move up in the draft and the Commanders are one of the teams that could be an ideal trade partner.

The New Orleans Saints (Nos. 16, 19) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 20) have interest in drafting a quarterback, and both teams could want to trade up to No. 11 to take Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.

If the Commanders trade back, there's still a chance they could land a receiver like Olave or Treylon Burks from Arkansas, making it a beneficial trade for Washington.

Likelihood: 20 percent