Deebo Samuel Requests Trade; What Does It Mean For Terry McLaurin, Commanders?

The trade request could affect Terry McLaurin's contract talks.

With the start of OTAs this week, attention has been brought to some of the league's top wide receivers who are due for contract extensions and whether or not they are opting in to their team's voluntary offseason programs.

That includes Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, and the outcomes have a wide range.

In McLaurin's case, he's at the facility but won't participate in on-field activites, but in Samuel's situation, he's looking for a way out of town.

According to sources, Samuel is requesting a trade from the 49ers after three seasons, two of which ended in NFC Championship Game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance in his rookie season.

For the Commanders, there's good news and bad news.

The good news is that Samuel hasn't agreed on a contract, which would eventually drive up McLaurin's price in free agency.

And the bad news? Well, Samuel hasn't agreed on a contract that would set McLaurin's price.

For McLaurin, he'll likely want other receivers to set the market so he can get as large of a contract as possible. This could mean more waiting for the Commanders.

During the first three seasons of their careers, McLaurin has more receiving yards than Samuel, but the former South Carolina Gamecock has played in fewer games and has often been used as a running back in San Francisco.

Extension talks for McLaurin should pick up after the NFL Draft next weekend, but talks may stall given this recent development.

