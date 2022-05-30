Where Do Commanders Still Need Help Ahead of Training Camp?

From the mouth of the head coach himself

During the team's rookie minicamp, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera identified a very clear position group in need of some fresh talent.

Washington Commanders coach, Ron Rivera Getty Images Washington Commanders coach, Ron Rivera © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera with linebackers Jamin Davis (left) and Cole Holcomb (right)

“Well, I think if we’re looking at one position, it is gonna be linebacker,” Rivera said.

Linebacker is a position many expected Washington to address in the NFL Draft this April.

Nakobe Dean (Georgia) and Devin Lloyd (Utah) were both connected to the team as potential targets on Day 1 in a trade-back scenario, while Chad Muma (Wyoming) became a popular Day 2 name to watch.

At the end of the weekend, however, the team had no more linebackers on the roster than when it began.

This is why it remains the team's top remaining priority according to an NFL.com column evaluating the needs of all 32 league rosters.

"Cole Holcomb stands out as the only experienced starter as Washington waits for 2021 first-rounder Jamin Davis to fully bloom," NFL.com writes. "David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson are (also) in the mix, but back to Riverboat Ron, who said: 'We don't have another veteran-type guy once we get past Khaleke. ... We'd like to get a few more guys to be a bit deeper there."

The analysis is blunt but correct.

While Davis didn't impress the way many hoped he would in year one, he represents the best option after Holcomb who is continuing to rise after being the Commanders' best linebacker in 2021.

Mayo and Hudson provide valuable veteran experience, which shouldn't be understated, but if the team suffers injuries like it did in other groups last season, the drop in-depth and talent is steep.

Washington Commanders linebacker, Cole Holcomb Washington Commanders linebacker, David Mayo Washington Commanders linebacker, Khaleke Hudson

Of course, any significant additions would need to happen soon as the team is already entering Week 2 of OTAs and the learning curve isn't going to get any better the closer we get to training camp.

Every NFL roster has a weak spot or two where depth is a concern. It's nearly impossible not to.

For the Washington Commanders, it's the linebacker position. At this point in the offseason, it doesn't appear that the group will get any deeper, making the continued development of Holcomb and Davis all the more important this season.