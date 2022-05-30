Skip to main content

Ron Rivera Names Kam Curl Leader of New Washington Commanders Secondary

Curl, Rivera said, is “starting to find his voice” as a take-charge guy in the Commanders defensive backs room.

The Washington Commanders in 2021 changed some names in the secondary. But the upgrades - if that's really what they were - did not demonstrate themselves on the field.

What sort of changes are in store this time around for coordinator Jack Del Rio's secondary?

Maybe, coach Ron Rivera suggests, Kamren Curl is developing into a leader who can make a difference.

Curl, Rivera said, is “starting to find his voice” as a take-charge guy in the Commanders defensive backs room.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Antonio Gibson Run Away © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Isn't Top-20 NFL Back - PFF

No love for the fan favorite, from Pro Football Focus

By David Harrison14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Tom Brady Antonio Brown © Kim Klement 2021 Jan 3
Play

Antonio Brown Says He Won't Play in 2022

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Chase Roullier Snap Balt © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Where's Commanders' Chase Roullier Rank Among NFL Centers?

Roullier is looking to bounce back from injury in 2022.

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
21 hours ago

In fairness, the secondary was better in the second half of last season than it was during a rather shaky start. But now there are more changes in personnel, including the departure of the released Landon Collins, who with a rep as a three-time Pro Bowler carried some authority when he spoke.

Kendall Fuller has vet status. So does Bobby McCain. William Jackson? That can work, and he said the right things as the team works through OTAs in this visit with the media, it was Jackson noting how much this group in the secondary is "having fun'' and how there is an upgrade in communication.

But Curl? This seems to be an emerging guy in every way. He just finished his second year in the NFL after having been a seventh-round pick, but the Arkansas product finished second on the team in tackles (as maybe Washington's most reliable guy in that department), with five pass breakups as well.

He's earning the voice.

“I think the guy that’s kinda starting to find his voice is Kam Curl. He’s played very well for us,'' Rivera said. "(The secondary group) is really coming together.” 

Antonio Gibson Run Away © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Isn't Top-20 NFL Back - PFF

By David Harrison14 hours ago
Tom Brady Antonio Brown © Kim Klement 2021 Jan 3
News

Antonio Brown Says He Won't Play in 2022

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
Chase Roullier Snap Balt © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where's Commanders' Chase Roullier Rank Among NFL Centers?

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
USATSI_17414105
News

What Are Pros And Cons Of Trading Commanders DL Daron Payne?

By Cole ThompsonMay 28, 2022
payne d
News

Should Commanders Trade Daron Payne?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 28, 2022
Terry McLaurin | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Is Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Underappreciated?

By David HarrisonMay 28, 2022
lavarbrees
News

'Not As Popular As He Thinks He Is': Ex Washington LB LaVar Arrington Rips Saints QB Drew Brees

By Jeremy BrenerMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18217884
News

Soaking It In: Commanders Rookie WR Taking 'Sponge' Approach in OTAs

By Cole ThompsonMay 27, 2022