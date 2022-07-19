Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson Finds Similarities in NFL Transition

Going from the college game to the professional level is difficult for any rookie.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, the Washington Commanders’ first-round selection in this year’s draft, is trying to catch up to the NFL before training camp.

The transition from Penn State was eased by new head coach Ron Rivera, who reminded Dotson of his Penn State head coach, James Franklin.

"There are a lot of similarities [between Rivera and Franklin]. Coach Franklin is the same way," Dotson said. "If there was an opportunity that we had to change our lives, coach Franklin would be all for it. I'm extremely fortunate to be able to play for two guys like that."

The rookie receiver felt right at home under the Commanders regime. So at home, that it is almost like he is an adopted son of Rivera.

"Every time someone asks what coach Rivera is like, I say he's a real players' coach," Dotson said. "He has their best interests in mind. He pretty much loves us unconditionally. He treats us like we're literally his kids, so it's pretty cool to find someone like that.

This comment came after Rivera made Dotson skip an offseason workout to go attend his college graduation.

Moving from playing at Penn State, where all his time is scheduled around his football schedule, to Washington has been an adjustment. He has more time to travel and the extra flexibility has allowed the first-year player to visit his parents in Nazareth, PA.

"It was kind of weird," Dotson said. "I called my best friend and said, 'I'm not really too nervous, even though it's my first day in the NFL.' I've been playing football for so long, so it felt like I was back on Clipper Field again."

The Commanders report to training camp Tuesday, July 26.