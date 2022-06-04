Could Commanders Play Against Landon Collins In Week 1?

If Collins lands with best fit, he could be back for his revenge game sooner than expected

This time last year you couldn't hit a Washington Commanders fan group comment section without seeing at least one who called for safety Landon Collins to be traded or released.

Now, after he's officially no longer a part of the team, everyone is wondering just how Washington will replace him.

While the Commanders prepare to shape their defense without Collins, he's busy figuring out which logo he'll be wearing when he takes an NFL practice field next.

And according to ESPN, that could come with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Collins has the top-down juice and the physical traits to play underneath," wrote ESPN. "And Collins, who had three sacks in Washington last season, can also be schemed as a blitzer. Adding a veteran player like Collins -- who has 11 career interceptions -- creates much-needed competition for a Jaguars team trying to establish a new defensive identity."

Of course, if Collins heads to Jacksonville he won't be the only Washington transfer.

After spending seven seasons with the Commanders, guard Brandon Scherff headed to the Jaguars as a free agent this offseason.

Of course, he's expected to be a starting member of the offensive line protecting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Collins is also entering his eighth NFL season and if he joined Scherff in Florida he too would likely be the expected starter.

Jacksonville currently has Andrew Wingard and Andre Cisco favored to be their starting strong safety, and while there is some potential there, Collins would be an immediate upgrade over each.

Between Scherff's return to face the Washington Commanders, quarterback Carson Wentz's opportunity to defeat the last team he lost to with the Indianapolis Colts, and his facing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, there are plenty of storylines to help make this Week 1 matchup with the Jaguars attractive.

And if this fit projection becomes a reality, there'll be one more layer to the beginning of a critical season for coach Ron Rivera and his roster.