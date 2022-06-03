Skip to main content

Curtis Samuel Return: Difference-Maker For Commanders Offense?

A healthy Curtis Samuel for 17 games might help Washington make the jump back to the postseason

A plan was set in motion the second the ink dried on the dotted line. Curtis Samuel was going to be the Washington Commanders' top weapon at slot receiver. Add in his experience with the offense the idea seemed bullet proof. 

Few expected Samuel to be limited to five games in his first season with Washington. No one likely thought that after a career season with the Carolina Panthers, Samuel's production would hit career-lows in receptions and yards per catch.

Take his first season as a mulligan. The Commanders are treating it that way as they close out the second week of Voluntary OTAs. One of the main reasons why expectations haven't diminished is in large part due to Samuel's familiarity with the offense in what hopes to be a strong season with Carson Wentz at the helm.

“Curtis can play everywhere,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said following Wednesday’s OTA session. “We did some of that stuff last year in the limited time he was on the field. I'm just happy for Curtis that he's healthy and he's back to his normal self running around.”   

No one is hoping for record-low numbers after signing a mega contract. Samuel also understands that his six catches for 27 yards won't cut it in 2022 — not when he's making $36.5 million through the 2023 season. 

Samuel said he doesn't have anything to prove to those on the outside. Internally, that could be a different story. After his development and growth in Charlotte, teams were looking for shifty receiver that could add a gadget element to the play design. 

In Carolina, Samuel was making strides in the run game before Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers made it cool. He finished with 71 carries for 478 yards and five scores during his four seasons with the Panthers. 

“Curtis is one of the smartest players I've been around,” Turner said. “He's got no real limitations as far as the different things you can do with him. I know he's excited to be out here and I'm excited to see him out here.”

Turner was promoted to Carolina's interim offensive coordinator in 2019 following the firing of Rivera. His conversations with Samuel prior to calling plays often were about his connection with Cam Newton or Kyle Allen in terms of route-running and making the catch at the highest point. 

Washington's current staff helped Samuel develop into one of the league's more dynamic playmakers with the ball in his hands. When healthy, Samuel still can be that player. And much like in Carolina, he won't be asked to be the top weapon in the passing attack. 

The Commanders still have Terry McLaurin on his rookie deal through the 2022 season. He's been the de facto No. 1 since arriving in D.C. back in 2019, but has become one of the more consistent pass-catchers in the sport with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. 

Samuel likely will be asked to be the No. 3 weapon for Wentz in the passing attack should 2022 first-rounder Jahan Dotson continue his development as the team's No. 2 weapon on the perimeter. Conversations from OTAs is that the Penn State product has been one of the biggest winners early on. 

On paper, Washington could have one of the conference's more potent offenses. Of course, on play and on field are two vastly differing conversations. Samuel is one part of the multitude of playmakers looking for rebound seasons. 

He might be the most important element of the team looking to jump back into postseason conversations. 

