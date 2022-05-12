Skip to main content

Washington Commanders Primetime Game Leaked: Source

One of the 17 Commanders games has been revealed.

On the day of the NFL schedule release, rumors are flying all across the country as the league marks its calendars to see what their team has on the docket for the upcoming season.

And while the 17 Washington Commanders games aren't officially released until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, one game has been confirmed by a verified source.

According to 670 The Score in Chicago, Justin Fields and the Bears will host Carson Wentz and the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 on Oct. 13.

Every team has to play at least one Thursday Night Football contest, and it appears the Commanders draw theirs in the middle of the season.

Last year, the Commanders played their Thursday Night Football game in Week 2 against the New York Giants, coming out on top in a wild 30-29 finish that ended in a game-winning field goal from kicker Dustin Hopkins. The win marked just the second-ever win for Washington on a Thursday night game.

The first? It came back in 2007, just the second season of Thursday Night Football, and it came against the Bears.

After beating the Bears, Washington lost five consecutive TNF contests, and the streak was snapped last season against the Giants.

Washington leads the all-time series against the Bears 26-24-1. The last time the two teams met was in 2019, when the Bears won 31-15.

Now, the two teams are set to meet in Week 6 at a time when a win or loss can significantly alter each team's season.

