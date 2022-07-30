What Can Commanders Expect From 'Secret Superstar' Kendall Fuller?

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller, now in his second go around with the team, was once a budding star in the NFL.

After the 2017 season, his second as a professional, Fuller seemed primed to become of the league's top corners, as he posted four interceptions and 10 passes defended at just 22 years old.

However, Fuller's career flipped on its head when Washington traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Alex Smith deal. Playing several different roles in the Chiefs' secondary, Fuller's play leveled off, and the steam surrounding his career cooled.

As things turned out, Fuller's four-year commitment to rejoin the Commanders following the 2019 season has proven to be the magic his career needed, as Pro Football Focus named him Washington's "secret superstar."

Once arguably the best slot cornerback in the league, Fuller got a chance to be more than that, but his trade to Kansas City didn’t really work out. He ended up back in Washington a couple of years later with the luster firmly worn off his reputation. But he has quietly rebuilt his career over the past couple of seasons, including an impressive 2021 campaign. Fuller logged 14 pass breakups and allowed just 9.4 yards per reception despite lining up predominantly on the outside — not in the slot. His 78.7 PFF coverage grade was his highest mark since his breakout 2017 season when he posted a 91.2 grade. - PFF's Sam Monson

For all of the negative impacts Fuller's time in Kansas City had on his career trajectory, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera believes the experience has only helped make Fuller the positive locker room presence he is today.

"Guys like (Fuller) are invaluable because they can spread the word," Rivera told NBC Sports. "They can explain to guys this is how it works and this is how things need to be done. I think that's important. That's the thing you have to have, that kind of a guy that can explain to people, 'When I was in Kansas City, this is how it happens. This is how you have to do things a certain way.'"

Fuller, now 27, has proven time and again that he's most comfortable in Washington. Entering his third year back with the team, he's regained the magic that once had him as one of the game's best young corners.

After six rollercoaster seasons, Fuller has reached "superstar" status for the Commanders, just as he was meant to do from the start.