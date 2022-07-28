Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Antonio Gandy-Golden Retires, Defense Wins the Day

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders continued into Day 2 of their training camp, and a theme is starting to reveal itself the more we see team-on-team drills during the practices.

But there's more to that trend according to coach Ron Rivera, and that underlying context is where we start today's notebook observations.

THE TRUTH BEHIND THE ILLUSION

Talking with Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network as practice concluded on Thursday, we both agreed: Defense won the practice. And it wasn't close.

But, it's not that simple says Rivera. Specifically, because the offense doesn't have one big advantage they get on gamedays, and it becomes a big-time disadvantage in practice.

They don't have a game plan.

It might sound simple, but Rivera says the fact that the offense doesn't have tendencies to study, or an expectation of what the defense might do in a given look is one contributing factor to why the defense typically starts faster in training camp.

Receiver Terry McLaurin talked about the impact losing the day has on the team, emphasizing the study process and learning to not make the same mistakes again.

Veteran safety mentioned the same thing in his time with us after practice as well, saying these early practices are much more about each unit doing their individual roles within the group more than anything.

ANTONIO GANDY-GOLDEN RETIRING

Rivera heading straight to the podium after breaking practice isn't out of the ordinary per se, but when the Commanders director of football communications Sean DeBarbieri stepped up to announce the coach had a statement to open practice, that got our attention.

What Rivera said was surprising, to both us and the coach.

Announcing that wide receiver turned tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL and returning to school on the second day of training camp is not what we expected to hear after noticing No. 18 was not on the field on Wednesday.

"Gandy-Golden had shuffled between the 53-man roster and practice squad during his two seasons in Washington and transitioned to tight end earlier this offseason for one last shot to make the team," wrote Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated following the announcement. "However, it appears that he is looking to transition to a new career."

CONCERN GROWING AROUND NO. 24

The train hasn't completely left the station, but the growing concern around the future of running back Antonio Gibson is starting to produce some steam.

Despite Gibson's recent tweet that he's blocking out the noise, starting training camp with two days on the side field working with trainers instead of practicing with his teammates and coaches, is not good.

It's not terrible, but not good.

Pile on that rookie Brian Robinson Jr. is seeing the field well and routinely earning vocal praise from his coaches in team drills, and confidence in Gibson's status as the primary back is going to start waning sooner rather than later.

When pads come on Robinson will have a chance to show even more of the talent he may bring to the playing field.

If Gibson doesn't join him there to re-stake his claim to the No. 1 job in the Commanders backfield, the conversation is going to get hotter, very quickly.