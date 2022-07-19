Should Commanders Sign Ex-Steelers LB Before Training Camp?

The Washington Commanders have a problem at the linebacker position.

Apart from blossoming fourth-year pro Cole Holcomb, the linebacker's room is filled with players who are either young and inexperienced or proven journeymen.

While the team will be hoping 2021 first-round draft pick Jamin Davis has a breakout second season, the need for an insurance policy still exists. Further, even if Davis does play up to expectations, depth remains an issue for the Commanders.

Enter veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, who made the Pro Bowl as a second-year player in 2017 after posting a league-leading 144 tackles. He hasn't had a season with under 100 total tackles since his rookie campaign.

Now entering year seven, Schobert is looking for another opportunity to continue posting numbers, and the Commanders' linebacker's room seems to create the perfect storm.

According to Pro Football Focus, Washington should sign Schobert before the start of training camp.

Schobert, 28, is just two years removed from signing a five-year, $53.75 million contract with the Jaguars yet remains unsigned since being released by the Steelers in March. Washington is counting on a second-year leap from Jamin Davis but would benefit from a veteran presence at linebacker. - PFF's Doug Kyed

The biggest hang-up on both sides is the presence of Holcomb, who's started all but two games he's appeared in since being drafted in the fifth round in 2019 and posted 142 tackles a season ago.

Holcomb, 25, has the middle linebacker position locked down, relegating Schobert to either a backup role or being forced to play out of position.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio were linebackers in their playing days. Now tasked with elevating the position just weeks before the start of the season, they have a prime opportunity to add a former Pro Bowler and proven NFL producer, but the scheme and depth chart fit simply might not be there.