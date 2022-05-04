Skip to main content

Will Commanders Trade Taylor Heinicke After Drafting Sam Howell?

After drafting Sam Howell in the fifth round, it could mark the end of Taylor Heinicke's tenure in Washington.

By drafting Sam Howell in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders added competition for the backup quarterback job.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz

Last season, Washington's backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke quickly won the hearts of Commanders fans with his gritty attitude and his all-or-nothing style of play.

Fresh off a playoff loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that made Heinicke a fan favorite, many thought he would retain his role as the starting quarterback.

But in the offseason, Washington brought in journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and told Heinicke to watch and learn. But that arrangement quickly ended when Fitzpatrick went down in the first game of the season with a hip injury.

Heinicke had his flashes throughout the season, but overall, his play convinced the Commanders that he isn't the future of the club. They then went out this past offseason and traded for the controversial signal-caller from Indianapolis, Carson Wentz.

According to coach Ron Rivera, the hope in the building is that Wentz - a former No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia - will be the long-term solution.

But based on what we've seen in recent years, that hope is probably a little misguided.

Wentz’s recent track record makes the Commanders his third team in as many seasons. In his last two stops, the Eagles and Colts seemingly couldn’t pull the plug on him soon enough.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants
Play

NFL International Schedule Revealed: Commanders Playing Overseas in 2022?

While the Commanders get to stay home, others will head to foreign soil this coming season

By David Harrison2 hours ago
2 hours ago
B5F079BE-9414-4A10-AC76-62661603B7DC
Play

Robert Griffin III Comeback? Washington Ex QB 'Reaching Out' to Hated Cowboys

RGIII could be on his way out of retirement.

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Ron Rivera
Play

Commanders Rookie Camps, OTAs - Dates Official

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Regardless of the reality of Wentz's future, his arrival will cut into the playing time of Heinicke, who might still be one of the better backups in the league.

This begs the question: Should the Commanders consider trading Heinicke to help solidify the roster in other places?

NBC Sports Washington brings up a great point. If you take a look around the league, there are at least three teams — Carolina, Seattle and Houston — that could justify trading for Heinicke.

Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera

Martin Mayhew

Martin Mayhew

Dan Snyder Buffalo

Daniel Snyder

After drafting Sam Howell in the fifth round of last week's NFL Draft, the reasons to trade Heinicke continue to grow and it could be what's best for everyone involved.

It gives Wentz a little more stability in his starting role.

It allows Howell an opportunity to be called upon if Wentz struggles or gets injured.

It grants Heinicke an opportunity to go to a team that could value him more.

And it gives Washington the best opportunity to invest in their recent acquisitions a little more.

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants
News

NFL International Schedule Revealed: Commanders Playing Overseas in 2022?

By David Harrison2 hours ago
B5F079BE-9414-4A10-AC76-62661603B7DC
News

Robert Griffin III Comeback? Washington Ex QB 'Reaching Out' to Hated Cowboys

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
Ron Rivera
News

Commanders Rookie Camps, OTAs - Dates Official

By Washington Football Staff20 hours ago
Jahan-Dotson
News

NFL Rookie of Year Odds: Where's Commanders Jahan Dotson?

By Kevin TameMay 3, 2022
Carson Wentz and Ron Rivera
News

Carson Wentz Won't Win With Washington Commanders - PFF

By David HarrisonMay 3, 2022
Percy Butler Celebrates
News

Commanding Shift: Washington Commanders Rookie's Life Changes Beyond Football After Draft

By David HarrisonMay 3, 2022
NFL
News

Greg Olsen Talks 1-on-1 About 'Refreshing Experience' With Commanders HC Ron Rivera

By Cole ThompsonMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17539322
News

Commanders Sign 5x Pro Bowl Guard Trai Turner; New Offensive Line Depth Chart?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 2, 2022