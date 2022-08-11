Commanders DE James Smith-Williams 'Really Excited' For Upcoming Season

The Washington Commanders defensive line might be the unit with the largest spotlight on them heading into the season. And it might also be the unit with the greatest chance at success.

However, the team is facing a couple of challenges going into the season. Star defensive end Chase Young remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List and could miss the first part of the season. And earlier this week, head coach Ron Rivera relieved defensive line coach Sam Mills III of his duties, replacing him with Jeff Zgonina.

However, third-year pro James Smith-Williams isn't sweating it. He's very familiar with Zgonina and doesn't feel like there will be much of a change.

"“Z's [Zgonina] been here the entire time I've been here, so there's a lot of continuity," Smith-Williams said. “Z's always been the same guy, super intense, always getting out there, and always trying to push us. So having that around it's really a lot of fun.”

Smith-Williams should also be enjoying some time in the starting lineup with Young expected to miss some games early in the season. He feels he is making stronger progressions in this year's training camp.

"[I'm] not coming off a major surgery," Smith-Williams said. "Had the year starting experience under my belt. So you kind of know what to expect and I know what the system's like. So, year three I'm really excited for.”

Stepping in for Washington last season after Young was injured and while Montez Sweat handled personal matters that took him off the field, Smith-Williams started six games during the 2021 season.

He played very well, all things considered, with Smith-Williams recording 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

With Young still on the mend, Smith-Williams is looking to show coaches that he deserves reps and wants to build on his solid showing last year.

Once Young gets back on the field, Washington will have two very experienced edge rushers in the room who will provide valuable depth and fresh legs for late-game passing situations.

Stars are important to a team's success, but having solidified and proven depth pieces like Smith-Williams is what separates the pretenders from the contenders. If he can duplicate his strong play from a year ago in 2022, the Commanders could have one of the deepest units in the league.