Why Commanders Chose Defensive Line Coach Jeff Zgonina Over Sam Mills III

The Washington Commanders were in the news again in surprising fashion, and this time it was because the team replaced former defensive line coach Sam Mills III with Jeff Zgonina on Tuesday.

It was a surprise to everyone, including Mills and Zgonina.

So, why did the Commanders and coach Ron Rivera go with Zgonina over Mills?

"Well, I think what I'm looking for is that constant push pressure and growth," Rivera said. "I want to be more demonstrative. I want it to be more in their face, at them stuff like that. And that's pretty much what we've accomplished.”

When you think of energy on the practice field there are several good examples within the Washington coaching staff.

Perhaps the most obvious one is defensive backs coach Chris Harris.

Harris not only coaches his guys with intensity and energy, but he celebrates every good play by the defense, and even when he's correcting his guys he does it with a motivational edge.

Running backs coach Randy Jordan is another good example. Earlier this training camp coach Jordan was electric after veteran J.D. McKissic made a series of moves dancing through the defense for a positive offensive play.

And seeing him coach guys like Antonio Gibson, McKissic, and Brian Robinson Jr., his passion is clear and evident.

Then there's the defensive line.

And simply put, Mills has always been a more reserved coach, while Zgonina is often noticed being a present and passionate voice during drills.

“I'm looking for a different style, different vibe," Rivera said. "A little difference in my philosophy on how I think it needs to be coached.”

Some breakups come in the, 'it's not you, it's me', form. But this one is clearly about Mills not being right for the Commanders, while Zgonina represents a shift to a coaching style already bearing fruit on the team.