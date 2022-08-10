Skip to main content

'Work In Progress': Commanders QB Carson Wentz, WR Terry McLaurin Building Chemistry

Washington Commanders' star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was honest about his assessment of the team's offensive development.

It's no secret that the Washington Commanders have struggled to find a rhythm on offense -- despite having one of the best wide receivers in the league.

However, with the offseason acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin seems more poised than ever to finally make the leap into the echelon of elite pass-catchers.

In a post-practice press conference, McLaurin commented on his chemistry is developing with his new quarterback.

"I definitely think it is a work in progress," McLaurin said. "I feel like we are connecting more as the weeks go on."

The star receiver went on to further elaborate on the growing process.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Antwaan Randle El
Play

Pair of Former Washington Players Featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jeff Zgonina
Play

Meet Jeff Zgonina, New Commanders DL Coach

Ron Rivera promoted Zgonina after relieving Sam Mills III on Tuesday.

By Ethan Hurwitz6 hours ago
6 hours ago
USATSI_18341788
Play

Inside or Out, Benjamin St-Juste Still Finding Footing in Commanders Defense

Moving full-time inside, Benjamin St-Juste is starting to get more comfortable as the Commanders' starting nickel defender.

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
9 hours ago

"Not everything is going to be perfect and there are going to be times where I take accountability when I mess up, and I think that's the foundation you want to lay."

Wentz, the former Philadelphia Eagles standout and one-time MVP candidate, has encountered significant struggles of his own since his ACL tear in 2017.

Since, he has struggled to find his own offensive form, bouncing from the Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts to, now, the Commanders.

McLaurin has made his faith in Wentz clear.

"He is going to give us a chance down the field," McLaurin said. "Even if there is a little bit of coverage."

2022 is poised to be a bounce-back year for Wentz. McLaurin is likely the best wide receiver Wentz has ever had the chance to throw to. With a new complementary piece in rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, the shifted attention away from McLaurin and developing connection with Wentz might just be what rescues a perenially subpar offense.

Antwaan Randle El
News

Pair of Former Washington Players Featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

By Washington Football Staff3 hours ago
Jeff Zgonina
News

Meet Jeff Zgonina, New Commanders DL Coach

By Ethan Hurwitz6 hours ago
USATSI_18341788
News

Inside or Out, Benjamin St-Juste Still Finding Footing in Commanders Defense

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
st-juste
News

Commanders Release Depth Chart: CB Benjamin St-Juste Starting?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 9, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
rivera dotson
News

Commanders Release First Depth Chart: Rookie Jahan Dotson Starting?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 9, 2022 3:47 PM EDT
Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears, Linebacker
News

Friend or Foe: Roquan Smith May Land in NFC East, Just Not With Commanders

By David HarrisonAug 9, 2022 2:54 PM EDT
Washington Football Team Commanders Tight End, John Bates
News

Commanders TE John Bates: Recovering From Calf Injury?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 9, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Roquan Smith
News

Bears LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade; Commanders Interested?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 9, 2022 11:11 AM EDT