'Work In Progress': Commanders QB Carson Wentz, WR Terry McLaurin Building Chemistry

It's no secret that the Washington Commanders have struggled to find a rhythm on offense -- despite having one of the best wide receivers in the league.

However, with the offseason acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin seems more poised than ever to finally make the leap into the echelon of elite pass-catchers.

In a post-practice press conference, McLaurin commented on his chemistry is developing with his new quarterback.

"I definitely think it is a work in progress," McLaurin said. "I feel like we are connecting more as the weeks go on."

The star receiver went on to further elaborate on the growing process.

"Not everything is going to be perfect and there are going to be times where I take accountability when I mess up, and I think that's the foundation you want to lay."

Wentz, the former Philadelphia Eagles standout and one-time MVP candidate, has encountered significant struggles of his own since his ACL tear in 2017.

Since, he has struggled to find his own offensive form, bouncing from the Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts to, now, the Commanders.

McLaurin has made his faith in Wentz clear.

"He is going to give us a chance down the field," McLaurin said. "Even if there is a little bit of coverage."

2022 is poised to be a bounce-back year for Wentz. McLaurin is likely the best wide receiver Wentz has ever had the chance to throw to. With a new complementary piece in rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, the shifted attention away from McLaurin and developing connection with Wentz might just be what rescues a perenially subpar offense.