Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Third-Team RB Antonio Gibson?

ASHBURN, Va. -- There's a reason initial depth chart releases are news, but not to be taken with too much seriousness.

Because things can really change after a game is played in the NFL preseason, and the Washington Commanders are just one example of that, after their loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Nobody is going to say running back Antonio Gibson single-handedly cost the Commanders a win last Saturday, partly because nobody really cares about that win or loss in the first place, and also because his lost fumble came on the second drive of the game.

But it was a little too reminiscent of what went down in Week 1 of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Chargers and - we assume - is the driving force behind what we're seeing early in practices this week.

And that is how we start today's practice notebook.

THIRD-TEAM RUNNING BACK ANTONIO GIBSON

That subheader has the potential to set some fires, so let's clarify by saying that Gibson still got reps with the first team on Tuesday.

But he also got reps with the third team and quarterback Sam Howell.

Oh, and he was also spotted in special teams drills filling a role previously held by rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Coach Ron Rivera was asked about competition in the running back group after practice and said, "There's always been a competition for the positions on this team.”

Rivera also commented that Gibson and Robinson are both getting work up and down the three teams in practices, but what stands out here is that No. 24 hadn't been doing so, prior to this week.

GROUNDING THE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Scott Turner was field level on Saturday when calling plays into his quarterbacks, and he's going to stay there according to Rivera. And this isn't just some spur-of-the-moment idea they cooked up.

"It was an adjustment made after Carson (arrived)," Rivera said when asked when the decision was made to move the offensive coordinator to the playing surface on gamedays. "I think part of it too is just in talking with Scott talking about communications in the field. We just feel that this is something that gives us an opportunity to be right there and get instant feedback as opposed to having to have it cycle through a quarterback coach.”

So not only is the quarterback different, but the way things are communicated between coach and player is changing too.

There were some positive signs on Saturday, and those continue to play out in practice despite two solid interceptions by the defense on Tuesday.

Hard to say if those things are a direct reflection of this change specifically, but at a minimum, it certainly isn't hurting anything.

SPEAKING OF DEFENSE

The secondary continues to grow during training camp, and on Tuesday, they made some solid plays and forced quarterbacks into check-down and scramble scenarios on multiple occasions.

Good decisions by the quarterbacks, and positive results for the defense.

One interception stood out.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was targeting star receiver Terry McLaurin on a comeback aimed at the right sideline.

The route was solid, McLaurin's break was good, the ball was on time, and the receiver was coming back to the ball aggressively.

And that's when cornerback William Jackson III stepped in front of the ball and came away with one of the cleanest interceptions I've seen in person.

Jackson was just better on that rep, and for a man who said he's found his swagger again, he's certainly making plenty of plays to support the claim.

It wasn't a completely clean day for the Commanders on Tuesday, and Rivera had some words with his team after practice to try and get things cleaned up a bit.

But overall, the growth is continuing and this year's version of the team is starting to take shape.