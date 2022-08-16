With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with Washington Football for up-to-date information on all the moves.

AUG 16 2 PLAYERS CUT, 2 TO IR The Washington Commanders needed to narrow their roster down to 85 players ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday. It resulted in a pair of cuts and a pair of injured reserve (IR) designations.

Cornerback De'Vante Bausby and guard Deion Calhoun were cut while fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes were placed on injured reserve.

The roster now stands at 84, which allows the Commanders to add a player either in free agency, the trade market or off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

AUG 10 FORMER WASHINGTON PLAYERS APPEAR ON 'HARD KNOCKS' In the first episode of the HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks," which chronicles training camp with the Detroit Lions, two former Washington players were key characters in the first episode.

The show highlighted the coaching staff, where quarterback Mark Brunell and wide receiver Antwaan Randle El coach their respective position.

Brunell spent four seasons in Washington from 2004-07 and is in his second season as the Lions quarterback coach. Randle El also spent four seasons in Washington from 2006-09 and is also entering his second season as wide receivers coach.

AUG 9 MILLS FIRED In what qualifies as a most topsy-turvy weekend, Commanders coach Ron Rivera has just relieved Sam Mills of his duties as an assistant coach.

This decision comes on the heels of Mills, the son of the great former Carolina Panthers star, having just watched Dad being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Rivera, who called the decision “very difficult,” is moving Jeff Zgonina into the role of defensive line coach.

AUGUST 4 COMMANDERS SIGN DE'ANDRE BAUSBY After undrafted linebacker Drew White tore his ACL Tuesday, the team placed him on waivers with an IR designation and signed veteran cornerback De'Vante Bausby.

Bausby went undrafted in 2015 out of Pittsburg State and has played for seven different NFL franchises.

He last played in the USFL this spring with the New Jersey Generals.

AUGUST 3 COMMANDERS INJURED Relatively speaking the Washington Commanders have had a good training camp so far, health-wise. But the team did suffer a loss with undrafted linebacker Drew White leaving practice on Tuesday with what was confirmed by coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday to be a torn ACL.

JULY 31 JIMMY G RUMOR Let's label this as "unconfirmed rumor'' ... and maybe a nonsensical one, too, though it would certainly move the NFC East News needle: Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly "in talks" with the New York Giants?

The veteran 49ers quarterback is on the outs there, of course. But don't the New York Giants already have "their guy'' in young Daniel Jones? And wouldn't Jimmy G, joining a non-contender, simply be a progress-stopper?

Oh, and while we're digging into the rumor mill: Texas ex Tyrod Taylor is also being gossiped about as being on the Giants radar.

For the record, we think Jimmy G to the Seahawks is the most sensible fit.

JULY 30 FORMER WASHINGTON TE INDICTED FOR MURDER Former Washington tight end Kevin Ware has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski.

Pomaski was last seen on April 25, 2021 and her remains were found seven months later. Now, Ware must decide how he will plead as the investigation continues.

Ware played 11 games for Washington in 2003 and five games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2004.

JULY 26 VOTE FOR FINAL SONG LYRIC The Washington Commanders have a new name, uniform and fight song. But there's one lyric yet to be written.

That's because the Commanders organization is allowing the fans to vote for the final lyric between two options ...

Fans can choose between "Fight for our Commanders" or "Leaders on a mission" on the team's website.

The fight song will debut Aug. 13.

JULY 24 BEARS BRING OUT ORANGE vs. COMMANDERS The Chicago Bears revealed their throwback jerseys they are set to wear October 13 vs. the Washington Commanders.

The all-orange look will make a debut in Week 6's edition of Thursday Night Football in Chicago.

JULY 20 GIANTS CELEBRATING HISTORY vs. COMMANDERS The New York Giants revealed their throwback jerseys they are set to wear December 4 vs. the Washington Commanders.

The Giants will also wear their classic navy blue helmets during the game, the same helmets they wore during the 1986 NFC Championship Game vs. Washington.

JULY 14 2 CUT The Washington Commanders signed free agent cornerbacks DeJuan Neal (see below) and Channing Stribling. To make room, they released Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor

JULY 14 COMMANDERS SIGN USFL STANDOUT The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with DB DeJuan Neal, who last played for the USFL's New Jersey Generals.

Neal played his college football at D-II Shepherd University from 2014-18 before going undrafted in 2019 and signing with Washington.

After not making the team out of camp in 2019, Neal played in the XFL before it folded in 2020. After a successful USFL stint, Neal is getting one more crack in Washington.

The team also signed CB Channing Stribling while cutting cornerbacks Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor.

JULY 12 TRENT TO 99 CLUB Former Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams has become the latest member of the "Madden 99" Club.

He's the first offensive tackle in the history of the video game to receive a 99 rating, the highest possible grade in the Madden video game franchise.

Williams, who turns 34 later this month, was drafted 4th overall by Washington in the 2010 NFL Draft and played for the franchise until 2019. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and has played for the franchise ever since.

'Madden NFL 23' is scheduled to be released August 19.

JULY 11 MOVIN’ ON UP Randy Moss has voluntarily given up a chunk of his duties as part of ESPN’s prime-time NFL coverage.

Enter RGIII.

This year on the Monday night pregame show, Robert Griffin III will fill the Moss spot on Monday show; Moss will still work Sundays.

Griffin joined ESPN last year and while he still harbors the desire to play QB in the NFL, at age 32 the former Commanders and Baylor star is busy carving out a new journey.

JULY 8 JOE JACOBY TO HOF? Washington legend Joe Jacoby has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 National Football Hall of Fame in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors category.

Jacoby played 13 seasons for Washington from 1981-93 made four Pro Bowls and won two Super Bowls.

JULY 6 RFK ON FIRE Washington D.C. firefighters extinguished flames at RFK Stadium Tuesday, which played home to Washington football from its opening in 1961 until 1996. No injuries were reported.

RFK Stadium hasn't been used by a Washington pro sports team since D.C. United called it home in 2017.

There are plans to demolish RFK Stadium in 2023.

JULY 3 RG3 INDUCTED INTO BAYLOR HALL OF FAME Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III will be inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.

Griffin leads an elite group of eight former Bears in six different sports being inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame 2022 class.

"God gets all the glory!" Griffin III posted on Twitter. "Honored and blessed to be going into Baylor's Hall of Fame this year. It wouldn’t have been possible without all my coaches and teammates from 2008-2011, my family or the fans.

"God gives us tests so we can have a testimony. Congrats to all the inductees."

The Heisman Trophy winner's wife also chimed in on social media to congratulate her husband.

The 2022 Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cashion Building Banquet Room on the campus of Baylor University.

JULY 1 AUTOPSY REPORT Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was found dead last month as a result of the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to an autopsy report.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death to The Baltimore Sun. The agency said the death had been ruled an accident.

Ferguson was 26.

JUNE 29 CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION On Wednesday the team announced a series of celebrations, commemorations, and programming to celebrate 90 years of the franchise’s involvement with professional football.

It will all begin on July 9th when the organization will unveil a 90th Anniversary patch that will be worn on the team’s uniforms for 2022.

“To honor the past and a give a nod to the new era as the Commanders, the patch combines elements reflective of the organization’s 90-year history while incorporating the new Commanders brand identity,” the Commanders said in a press release.

JUNE 28 TERRY IN! The Commanders' leadership told the fan base to not worry.

The team's leadership in this case told the truth, as on Tuesday afternoon Washington reached agreement with star receiver Terry McLaurin on a three-year extension reportedly totaling a potential $71 million in “new money,” a deal that puts him in the top 10 among wideout salaries.

McLaurin, who staged a holdout during recent team workouts, figures to be the top weapon on the new Washington offense led by QB Carson Wentz.

JUNE 27 AP FIGHTING BELL Former Washington running back Adrian Peterson is turning his helmet in for some boxing gloves at the end of July.

On July 30, Peterson is set to fight Le'Veon Bell at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Peterson and Bell are on the undercard at Social Gloves 2, a boxing event promoted by YouTubers and celebrities for exhibition matches.

JUNE 23 NEXT MANNING UP: The Texas Longhorns have earned the biggest recruiting win in the modern era of college football, with Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) and No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning committing on Thursday.

After an exhaustive and highly publicized recruiting battle, Manning chose the Longhorns over the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.

Considering his SEC roots, Manning's commitment may come as a surprise on the surface.

However, thanks to his relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, it was all but a formality, as Manning chose the program that was best for him and his future.

Arch is of course the nephew of two all-time NFL QB stars in Peyton and Eli Manning.

Get more on one of the biggest stories in football at SI’s LonghornsCountry.com.

JUNE 19 CHANGE IS BAD The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo, and it has not gone over well...

"THIS IS TERRIBLE! The corporate minimalist logo trend has been ongoing for too long and now it's infected my team. No character, no personality, just ugly straight lines because it's mOdErN. Nobody asked for this. Whichever marketing schmuck thought this was good, I hope you burn," said an Eagles fan on social media.

JUNE 16 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE SET The Washington Commanders have announced that training camp will run from July 27 through August 18.

The organization is hosting a fan event at FedEx Field on Aug. 6.

JUNE 13 PRESEASON TV SCHEDULE SET The Washington Commanders released their full preseason schedule Thursday morning. Here's how it looks:

Sat, Aug. 13 vs. Carolina Panthers - 1 p.m. EST (Local)

Sat, Aug. 20 at Kansas City Chiefs - 4 p.m. EST (Live on NFL Network)

Sat, Aug. 27 at Baltimore Ravens - 7 p.m. EST (Local)

JUNE 1 NEW MADDEN COVER For the first time since 2000, John Madden will grace the cover of the video game named after him.

The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster passed away in December at the age of 85.

Madden 23 is set to come out this August.