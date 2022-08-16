Skip to main content

Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis Learning From 'Big Bros' Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne

Mathis was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When the Washington Commanders selected Phidarian Mathis in the second round of April's NFL Draft, he became the third Alabama defensive tackle on the roster. He joined his fellow Crimson Tide alumni to form a formidable defensive line.

Mathis expressed his excitement as soon as he joined the Commanders.

"Those (are) my big bros," Mathis said in his post-draft press conference. "I just talked to Jonathan Allen...and Payne, we talk all the time. It's a blessing to be back with Payne and also getting a chance to play with Jonathan Allen...I can't wait to get around those guys."

Thinking about it and actually playing with them are two different things. Now, Mathis is sharing the field with them and he's learning a lot from the two veterans.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Carson Wentz, Quarterback, Washinton Commanders
Play

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Confident Carson Wentz Preparing for Next Test

Coming off an impressive first outing, Washington's quarterback looks vastly improved in a short period of time.

By David Harrison14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Casey Toohill, Tyler Clark, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders Cuts: Who Could Say Goodbye to Washington?

Washington will make its first official batch of cuts this week. Who could be on their way out?

By David Harrison16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Curtis Samuel
Play

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel: Bounce-Back Season Coming?

Samuel sat on the sidelines for most of his first season in Washington, but there's hope that won't be the case in 2022.

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
19 hours ago

"Just watching how those guys come to practice," Mathis said. "How they work hard, how they take the game seriously, just watching their leadership, just falling in line, being right behind those guys, and just trying to learn from them every day.”

Learning is the key. Mathis could have been chosen by a team with bigger needs on the defensive line and it would have generated more playing time (and possibly a starting spot), but he lands in Washington ... which is a blessing and a curse.

It's a blessing to be able to play on a defensive with top-tier talent, it's a curse having to fight for playing time against these established players. But being an Alabama alum has helped Mathis navigate the depth chart.

"I'm not a selfish guy, I had to wait my time in Alabama," Mathis said. "I was there five years, so I understand what it means to wait. But you can't look at it like that. You got to look at it like, just come to practice, get better every day, and just be ready when your time comes.”

Mathis knows his time will come soon, even if it may not be this year, but by playing alongside his "big bros," he has greater odds to succeed once it's time to take the spotlight.

Carson Wentz, Quarterback, Washinton Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Confident Carson Wentz Preparing for Next Test

By David Harrison14 hours ago
Casey Toohill, Tyler Clark, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Cuts: Who Could Say Goodbye to Washington?

By David Harrison16 hours ago
Curtis Samuel
News

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel: Bounce-Back Season Coming?

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Curtis Hodges
News

Tight End Troubles: How Commanders Are Dealing With TE Injuries

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Jonathan Allen
News

NFL Top 100: Where's Commanders DE Jonathan Allen?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 15, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
brian robinson jr
News

'I'm Here Now': Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Makes Statement in NFL Debut

By Jeremy BrenerAug 14, 2022 4:38 PM EDT
USATSI_18865348
News

Commander Sam? Washington Rookie QB Impresses In Debut

By Cole ThompsonAug 14, 2022 1:54 PM EDT
Antonio Gibson
News

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Shares Thoughts on 'Very Frustrating' Fumble

By Jeremy BrenerAug 14, 2022 12:14 PM EDT