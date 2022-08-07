Skip to main content

Commanders Sign Former Eagles LB: Source

At long last, Washington has added some depth to its weakest position group.

There was no practice going on in Ashburn, Virginia on Sunday for the Washington Commanders, after what would be considered an all around successful practice at FedEx Field on Saturday night. 

But it doesn't mean the team wasn't busy, and are reportedly adding a new linebacker to the depth chart, according to NFL Network who tweeted on Sunday, 

"The Washington Commanders are signing FA LB Nate Gerry, source said. The former Eagles starter spent time last year with the 49ers."

Not only is Gerry a former starter for the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles, but he's also a former teammate of quarterback Carson Wentz's from 2017-20, and has playoff experience from that last year with the team, having played 82 percent of the defensive snaps in the Wild Card Round. 

Gerry entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2017 and became a Super Bowl champion that same season. 

As a rookie, he played in 10 games for the team and started one. 

He would go on to start 21 more contests for the Eagles in the next three seasons while appearing in 36. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders
Play

Will Commanders QB Carson Wentz Play in Preseason?

When will Wentz make his Commanders debut?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Chase Young
Play

WATCH: Commanders DE Chase Young Makes Cancer Survivor's Dream Come True

The Commanders hosted a young cancer survivor at their practice Saturday evening.

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
16 hours ago
A02B40A7-3B56-4A05-AA08-E132DCFA2DC1
Play

Washington Stunner: Commanders Rookie LB Leaves Camp, Retires, Then Changes Mind

This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
18 hours ago

While he may have spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, he did not see any active games and was unsigned until this weekend. 

When he was entering the league coming out of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein called him a "rocked-up strong safety type who can play near the line of scrimmage and operate in zone coverage. Gerry's lack of reactive agility will limit him in man coverage and create inconsistencies as a tackler."

Of course, the Eagles would convert him to linebacker, and that's where he's stayed ever since. 

He'll now join a group led by Cole Holcomb and compete with guys like Milo Eifler and Bryce Notree.

Will he make an impact? It's hard to tell now. But he's joining a rather thin position group, so there's always a shot at a sleeper making moves when that happens. 

For the Commanders, he's not Anthony Barr, but those who have been asking for a linebacker addition finally got one.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders
News

Will Commanders QB Carson Wentz Play in Preseason?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
Chase Young
News

WATCH: Commanders DE Chase Young Makes Cancer Survivor's Dream Come True

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
A02B40A7-3B56-4A05-AA08-E132DCFA2DC1
News

Washington Stunner: Commanders Rookie LB Leaves Camp, Retires, Then Changes Mind

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
Dont'a Hightower
News

Commanders Needs: Sign Super Bowl LB Dont'a Hightower?

By Mike D'AbateAug 6, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
News

Top 25 NFL Prospects: Where's Commanders WR Dyami Brown?

By Arnav SharmaAug 6, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Cole Turner, Tight End, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Another Tight End Injury, Fumble Issues Return

By David HarrisonAug 5, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Cole Turner, Washington Commanders, Tight End
News

Turn For The Worst? Another Commanders TE Injured in Practice

By Jeremy Brener and David HarrisonAug 5, 2022 10:22 AM EDT
Chalrles Leno Jr.
News

Charles Leno Jr. Reveals Thoughts on New Commanders at Camp

By David HarrisonAug 5, 2022 8:42 AM EDT